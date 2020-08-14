2020 NFL season: Everything you need to know ahead of kickoff
The 2020 NFL season is about to get underway. Here is everything you need to know about the start of new football year
The 2020 NFL season might be the most anticipated in recent memory.
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a magical season in which Patrick Mahomes led the team to its second Super Bowl championship in dramatic fashion over the San Francisco 49ers.
Both teams got back to work after the clock hit triple zeroes in Miami. But along with the other 30 teams in the league, had to face the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of thousands and even affected some NFL players directly.
The pandemic forced the NFL to hold a virtual draft for the first time in history. Most of the seven rounds took place from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement. Fans got to peer into rookies’ homes to see how they were celebrating and even got to witness a few general managers at work.
After the draft was over, the NFL held virtual minicamps and eventually canceled the preseason in hopes of being more prepared to deal with the unknown come September when the Chiefs and the Houston Texans kick-off.
In the midst of the pandemic, there were also some offseason shakeups.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cam Newton joined the New England Patriots. Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce received lucrative contract extensions. Several coaches were fired and hired.
All roads have led to Sept. 10 – the first game of the 2020 season and the start of the journey to Tampa, Fla., where Super Bowl LV will take place.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 season.
**
2019 AWARDS RECAP
Super Bowl champs: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
AFC champs: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
NFC champs: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
NFL MVP: LAMAR JACKSON
NFL Coach of the Year: JOHN HARBAUGH
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: MICHAEL THOMAS
NFL Defensive Player of the Year: STEPHON GILMORE
NFL Offensive Rookie the Year: KYLER MURRAY
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: NICK BOSA
**
GO DEEPER
- HERE'S HOW THE NFL HAS HANDLED THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- WHAT NFL PLAYERS OPTED OUT OF THE 2020 SEASON?
- NFL COULD LOSE BILLIONS ON THE TICKET MARKET IF FANS ARE BARRED FROM STADIUMS
- NFL VETERAN PLAYERS WHO WILL RESORT TO BACKUP ROLES IN 2020
- 7 NFL OFFICIALS TAKE CORONAVIRUS OPT-OUTS FOR 2020 SEASON BUT WILL BE PAID THIS MUCH
- ROGER GOODELL: NFL PREPARED TO PLAY FEWER THAN 16 GAMES OVER CORONAVIRUS
- ROGER GOODELL: NFL WILL SUPPORT PLAYERS WHO PROTEST THIS SEASON
- SPORTS TEAMS SCRAMBLE TO CALCULATE MAGIC ATTENDANCE NUMBER
- NFL TO KEEP LIVE NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCES OUTSIDE STADIUMS OVER CORONAVIRUS FEARS: REPORT
- SUPER BOWL LOSS 'INGRAINED' IN 49ERS BRAINS
- KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TO LIMIT ATTENDANCE TO 22% OF STADIUM CAPACITY
- COWBOYS STAR EZEKIEL ELLIOTT EXPLAINS WHY ALLOWING FANS AT GAMES IS AN 'ADVANTAGE' THIS SEASON
- GOODELL TELLS FOX SPORTS' ACHO 'I WISH WE HAD LISTENED EARLIER' ON KNEELING, RACE
- NFL TEAMS ADJUSTING FROM 80,000 DIE-HARDS TO 80 DECIBELS
- NFL WILL PLAY BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PRIOR TO WEEK 1 GAMES, REPORT SAYS
- VIACOMCBS SEEKS ABOUT $5.5M FOR 30-SECOND ADS IN 2021 SUPER BOWL
- NFL BETTING WILL BE 'BUSINESS AS USUAL,' ONLINE CASINO SOFTWARE CEO SAYS
- BUFFALO WILD WINGS OFFER NFL FANS 'SEASON TICKETS' TO RECREATE STADIUM EXPERIENCE
- PATRICK MAHOMES IS PROHIBITED FROM DOING THESE ACTIVITIES AFTER SIGNING NEW CONTRACT
**
ARIZONA CARDINALS
2019 record: 5-10-1
2019 finish: 4th NFC West
Coach: Kliff Kingsbury
Players of note: Budda Baker, Chandler Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Jordan Hicks, Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
ATLANTA FALCONS
2019 record: 7-9
2019 finish: 2nd NFC South
Coach: Dan Quinn
Players of note: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler, Deion Jones, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, and Todd Gurley
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
BALTIMORE RAVENS
2019 record: 14-2
2019 finish: 1st AFC North
Coach: John Harbaugh
Players of note: Chuck Clark, Derek Wolfe, J.K. Dobbins, Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, Mark Andrews, Mark Ingram, Marlon Humphrey, Marquise Brown, Matthew Judon
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
BUFFALO BILLS
2019 record: 10-6
2019 finish: 2nd AFC East
Coach: Sean McDermott
Players of note: A.J. Epenesa, Jerry Hughes, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
CAROLINA PANTHERS
2019 record: 5-11
2019 finish: 4th NFC South
Coach: Matt Rhule
Players of note: Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Shaq Thompson
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
CHICAGO BEARS
2019 record: 8-8
2019 finish: 3rd NFC North
Coach: Matt Nagy
Players of note: Allen Robinson, David Montgomery, Khalil Mack, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Robert Quinn
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
CINCINNATI BENGALS
2019 record: 2-14
2019 finish: 4th AFC North
Coach: Zac Taylor
Players of note: Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
CLEVELAND BROWNS
2019 record: 6-10
2019 finish: 3rd AFC North
Coach: Kevin Stefanski
Players of note: Austin Hooper, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr.
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
DALLAS COWBOYS
2019 record: 8-8
2019 finish: 2nd NFC East
Coach: Mike McCarthy
Players of note: Amari Cooper, Andy Dalton, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
DENVER BRONCOS
2019 record: 7-9
2019 finish: 2nd AFC West
Coach: Vic Fangio
Players of note: Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock, Jerry Jeudy, Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
DETROIT LIONS
2019 record: 3-12-1
2019 finish: 4th NFC North
Coach: Matt Patricia
Players of note: Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift, Danny Amendola, Jamie Collins, Jeff Okudah, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Matthew Stafford
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2019 record: 13-3
2019 finish: 1st NFC North
Coach: Matt LaFleur
Players of note: Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Amos, Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, Kevin King
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
HOUSTON TEXANS
2019 record: 10-6
2019 finish: 1st AFC South
Coach: Bill O’Brien
Players of note: Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Kenny Stills, Whitney Mercilus, Will Fuller V
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
2019 record: 7-9
2019 finish: 3rd AFC North
Coach: Frank Reich
Players of note: Darius Leonard, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
2019 record: 6-10
2019 finish: 4th AFC South
Coach: Doug Marrone
Players of note: Dede Westbrook, Gardner Minshew, Joe Schobert
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
2019 record: 12-4
2019 finish: 1st AFC West
Coach: Andy Reid
Players of note: Anthony Hitchens, Charvarious Ward, Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, Tyreek Hill
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
2019 record: 7-9
2019 finish: 3rd AFC West
Coach: Jon Gruden
Players of note: Cory Littleton, Darren Waller, Derek Carr, Erik Harris, Henry Ruggs III, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
2019 record: 5-11
2019 finish: 4th AFC West
Coach: Anthony Lynn
Players of note: Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
LOS ANGELES RAMS
2019 record: 9-7
2019 finish: 3rd NFC West
Coach: Sean McVay
Players of note: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Jared Goff, Robert Woods
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
MIAMI DOLPHINS
2019 record: 5-11
2019 finish: 4th AFC East
Coach: Brian Flores
Players of note: DeVante Parker, Kyle Van Noy, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa,
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2019 record: 10-6
2019 finish: 2nd NFC North
Coach: Mike Zimmer
Players of note: Adam Thielen, Anthony Barr, Anthony Harris, Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Smith, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Yannick Ngakoue
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
2019 record: 12-4
2019 finish: 1st AFC East
Coach: Bill Belichick
Players of note: Cam Newton, Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, Stephon Gilmore
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
2019 record: 13-3
2019 finish: 1st NFC South
Coach: Sean Payton
Players of note: Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Drew Brees, Janoris Jenkins, Jared Cook, Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Davenport, Marcus Williams, Michael Thomas
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
NEW YORK GIANTS
2019 record: 4-12
2019 finish: 3rd NFC East
Coach: Joe Judge
Players of note: Blake Martinez, Daniel Jones, Logan Ryan, Saquon Barkley
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
NEW YORK JETS
2019 record: 7-9
2019 finish: 3rd AFC East
Coach: Adam Gase
Players of note: Le'Veon Bell, Sam Darnold
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2019 record: 9-7
2019 finish: 1st NFC East
Coach: Doug Pederson
Players of note: Brandon Graham, Carson Wentz, Fletcher Cox, Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor, Miles Sanders, Rodney McLeod
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
2019 record: 8-8
2019 finish: 2nd AFC North
Coach: Mike Tomlin
Players of note: Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree, Cameron Heyward, Diontae Johnson, James Conner, Joe Haden, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, T.J. Watt
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2019 record: 13-3
2019 finish: 1st NFC West
Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players of note: Fred Warner, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
2019 record: 11-5
2019 finish: 2nd NFC West
Coach: Pete Carroll
Players of note: Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams, Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 7-9
2019 finish: 3rd NFC South
Coach: Bruce Arians
Players of note: Carlton Davis, Chris Godwin, Devin White, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett, Tom Brady
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
TENNESSEE TITANS
2019 record: 9-7
2019 finish: 2nd AFC South
Coach: Mike Vrabel
Players of note: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Derrick Henry, Jadeveon Clowney, Rashaan Evans, Ryan Tannehill
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT
**
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
2019 record: 3-13
2019 finish: 4th NFC East
Coach: Ron Rivera
Players of note: Alex Smith, Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins, Jon Bostic, Landon Collins, Steven Sims Jr., Terry McLaurin, Thomas Davis
TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT