2020 NFL season: Everything you need to know ahead of kickoff

The 2020 NFL season might be the most anticipated in recent memory.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a magical season in which Patrick Mahomes led the team to its second Super Bowl championship in dramatic fashion over the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams got back to work after the clock hit triple zeroes in Miami. But along with the other 30 teams in the league, had to face the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of thousands and even affected some NFL players directly.

The pandemic forced the NFL to hold a virtual draft for the first time in history. Most of the seven rounds took place from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement. Fans got to peer into rookies’ homes to see how they were celebrating and even got to witness a few general managers at work.

After the draft was over, the NFL held virtual minicamps and eventually canceled the preseason in hopes of being more prepared to deal with the unknown come September when the Chiefs and the Houston Texans kick-off.

In the midst of the pandemic, there were also some offseason shakeups.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cam Newton joined the New England Patriots. Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce received lucrative contract extensions. Several coaches were fired and hired.

All roads have led to Sept. 10 – the first game of the 2020 season and the start of the journey to Tampa, Fla., where Super Bowl LV will take place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 season.

**

2019 AWARDS RECAP

Super Bowl champs: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

AFC champs: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

NFC champs: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

NFL MVP: LAMAR JACKSON

NFL Coach of the Year: JOHN HARBAUGH

NFL Offensive Player of the Year: MICHAEL THOMAS

NFL Defensive Player of the Year: STEPHON GILMORE

NFL Offensive Rookie the Year: KYLER MURRAY

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: NICK BOSA

**

GO DEEPER

- HERE'S HOW THE NFL HAS HANDLED THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

- WHAT NFL PLAYERS OPTED OUT OF THE 2020 SEASON?

- NFL COULD LOSE BILLIONS ON THE TICKET MARKET IF FANS ARE BARRED FROM STADIUMS

- NFL VETERAN PLAYERS WHO WILL RESORT TO BACKUP ROLES IN 2020

- 7 NFL OFFICIALS TAKE CORONAVIRUS OPT-OUTS FOR 2020 SEASON BUT WILL BE PAID THIS MUCH

- ROGER GOODELL: NFL PREPARED TO PLAY FEWER THAN 16 GAMES OVER CORONAVIRUS

- ROGER GOODELL: NFL WILL SUPPORT PLAYERS WHO PROTEST THIS SEASON

- SPORTS TEAMS SCRAMBLE TO CALCULATE MAGIC ATTENDANCE NUMBER

- NFL TO KEEP LIVE NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCES OUTSIDE STADIUMS OVER CORONAVIRUS FEARS: REPORT

- SUPER BOWL LOSS 'INGRAINED' IN 49ERS BRAINS

- KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TO LIMIT ATTENDANCE TO 22% OF STADIUM CAPACITY

- COWBOYS STAR EZEKIEL ELLIOTT EXPLAINS WHY ALLOWING FANS AT GAMES IS AN 'ADVANTAGE' THIS SEASON

- GOODELL TELLS FOX SPORTS' ACHO 'I WISH WE HAD LISTENED EARLIER' ON KNEELING, RACE

- NFL TEAMS ADJUSTING FROM 80,000 DIE-HARDS TO 80 DECIBELS

- NFL WILL PLAY BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PRIOR TO WEEK 1 GAMES, REPORT SAYS

- VIACOMCBS SEEKS ABOUT $5.5M FOR 30-SECOND ADS IN 2021 SUPER BOWL

- NFL BETTING WILL BE 'BUSINESS AS USUAL,' ONLINE CASINO SOFTWARE CEO SAYS

- BUFFALO WILD WINGS OFFER NFL FANS 'SEASON TICKETS' TO RECREATE STADIUM EXPERIENCE

- PATRICK MAHOMES IS PROHIBITED FROM DOING THESE ACTIVITIES AFTER SIGNING NEW CONTRACT

**

ARIZONA CARDINALS

2019 record: 5-10-1

2019 finish: 4th NFC West

Coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Players of note: Budda Baker, Chandler Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Jordan Hicks, Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

ATLANTA FALCONS

2019 record: 7-9

2019 finish: 2nd NFC South

Coach: Dan Quinn

Players of note: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler, Deion Jones, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, and Todd Gurley

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS

2019 record: 14-2

2019 finish: 1st AFC North

Coach: John Harbaugh

Players of note: Chuck Clark, Derek Wolfe, J.K. Dobbins, Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters, Mark Andrews, Mark Ingram, Marlon Humphrey, Marquise Brown, Matthew Judon

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

BUFFALO BILLS

2019 record: 10-6

2019 finish: 2nd AFC East

Coach: Sean McDermott

Players of note: A.J. Epenesa, Jerry Hughes, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

CAROLINA PANTHERS

2019 record: 5-11

2019 finish: 4th NFC South

Coach: Matt Rhule

Players of note: Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Shaq Thompson

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

CHICAGO BEARS

2019 record: 8-8

2019 finish: 3rd NFC North

Coach: Matt Nagy

Players of note: Allen Robinson, David Montgomery, Khalil Mack, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Robert Quinn

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

CINCINNATI BENGALS

2019 record: 2-14

2019 finish: 4th AFC North

Coach: Zac Taylor

Players of note: Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

CLEVELAND BROWNS

2019 record: 6-10

2019 finish: 3rd AFC North

Coach: Kevin Stefanski

Players of note: Austin Hooper, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr.

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

DALLAS COWBOYS

2019 record: 8-8

2019 finish: 2nd NFC East

Coach: Mike McCarthy

Players of note: Amari Cooper, Andy Dalton, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

DENVER BRONCOS

2019 record: 7-9

2019 finish: 2nd AFC West

Coach: Vic Fangio

Players of note: Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock, Jerry Jeudy, Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay, Von Miller

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

DETROIT LIONS

2019 record: 3-12-1

2019 finish: 4th NFC North

Coach: Matt Patricia

Players of note: Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift, Danny Amendola, Jamie Collins, Jeff Okudah, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Matthew Stafford

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

GREEN BAY PACKERS

2019 record: 13-3

2019 finish: 1st NFC North

Coach: Matt LaFleur

Players of note: Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Amos, Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, Kevin King

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

HOUSTON TEXANS

2019 record: 10-6

2019 finish: 1st AFC South

Coach: Bill O’Brien

Players of note: Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Kenny Stills, Whitney Mercilus, Will Fuller V

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2019 record: 7-9

2019 finish: 3rd AFC North

Coach: Frank Reich

Players of note: Darius Leonard, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

2019 record: 6-10

2019 finish: 4th AFC South

Coach: Doug Marrone

Players of note: Dede Westbrook, Gardner Minshew, Joe Schobert

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

2019 record: 12-4

2019 finish: 1st AFC West

Coach: Andy Reid

Players of note: Anthony Hitchens, Charvarious Ward, Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, Tyreek Hill

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

2019 record: 7-9

2019 finish: 3rd AFC West

Coach: Jon Gruden

Players of note: Cory Littleton, Darren Waller, Derek Carr, Erik Harris, Henry Ruggs III, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

2019 record: 5-11

2019 finish: 4th AFC West

Coach: Anthony Lynn

Players of note: Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

LOS ANGELES RAMS

2019 record: 9-7

2019 finish: 3rd NFC West

Coach: Sean McVay

Players of note: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Jared Goff, Robert Woods

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

MIAMI DOLPHINS

2019 record: 5-11

2019 finish: 4th AFC East

Coach: Brian Flores

Players of note: DeVante Parker, Kyle Van Noy, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa,

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2019 record: 10-6

2019 finish: 2nd NFC North

Coach: Mike Zimmer

Players of note: Adam Thielen, Anthony Barr, Anthony Harris, Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks, Harrison Smith, Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Yannick Ngakoue

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

2019 record: 12-4

2019 finish: 1st AFC East

Coach: Bill Belichick

Players of note: Cam Newton, Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, Stephon Gilmore

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

2019 record: 13-3

2019 finish: 1st NFC South

Coach: Sean Payton

Players of note: Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Drew Brees, Janoris Jenkins, Jared Cook, Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Davenport, Marcus Williams, Michael Thomas

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

NEW YORK GIANTS

2019 record: 4-12

2019 finish: 3rd NFC East

Coach: Joe Judge

Players of note: Blake Martinez, Daniel Jones, Logan Ryan, Saquon Barkley

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

NEW YORK JETS

2019 record: 7-9

2019 finish: 3rd AFC East

Coach: Adam Gase

Players of note: Le'Veon Bell, Sam Darnold

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2019 record: 9-7

2019 finish: 1st NFC East

Coach: Doug Pederson

Players of note: Brandon Graham, Carson Wentz, Fletcher Cox, Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor, Miles Sanders, Rodney McLeod

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

2019 record: 8-8

2019 finish: 2nd AFC North

Coach: Mike Tomlin

Players of note: Ben Roethlisberger, Bud Dupree, Cameron Heyward, Diontae Johnson, James Conner, Joe Haden, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, T.J. Watt

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2019 record: 13-3

2019 finish: 1st NFC West

Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players of note: Fred Warner, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

2019 record: 11-5

2019 finish: 2nd NFC West

Coach: Pete Carroll

Players of note: Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams, Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

2019 record: 7-9

2019 finish: 3rd NFC South

Coach: Bruce Arians

Players of note: Carlton Davis, Chris Godwin, Devin White, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett, Tom Brady

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

TENNESSEE TITANS

2019 record: 9-7

2019 finish: 2nd AFC South

Coach: Mike Vrabel

Players of note: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Derrick Henry, Jadeveon Clowney, Rashaan Evans, Ryan Tannehill

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT

**

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

2019 record: 3-13

2019 finish: 4th NFC East

Coach: Ron Rivera

Players of note: Alex Smith, Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins, Jon Bostic, Landon Collins, Steven Sims Jr., Terry McLaurin, Thomas Davis

TEAM PREVIEW | 2020 SCHEDULE | MUST-SEE MATCHUPS | 2020 DRAFT