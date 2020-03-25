2020 NFL Draft: What to know, draft tracker, profiles and more

The 2020 NFL Draft is still set to take place despite the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire sports world.

The NFL originally had planned to have the draft in Las Vegas with the entire Strip being on display as the football world focused on the cream of the college football crop.

The league plans to hold the selection process in a studio setting instead of having the players up on a stage to shake NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand or give him a chest bump.

Here is what you need to know about the 2020 NFL Draft.

**

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE

When: April 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Online

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

**

ROUNDS 2-3 SCHEDULE

When: April 24

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Online

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

**

ROUNDS 4-7 SCHEDULE

When: April 25

Time: Noon ET

Where: Online

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

**

DRAFT TRACKER

Round 1 | Round 2-3 | Round 4-7

**

PLAYER PROFILES

**

TEAM PROFILES

**

FOXNEWS.COM MOCK DRAFTS

**

MORE DRAFT-RELATED STORIES

