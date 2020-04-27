NFL Draft 2020: Grading every team's incoming class

The NFL Draft is over, which means teams are moving forward with their promising rookies as they look ahead to the 2020 regular season. Some teams earned great draft grades, while others were limited because they made trades involving important draft picks. Here is the breakdown of each NFL team, and their overall grades for the 2020 draft.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

With the No. 8 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals chose former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Many experts believed that he was a Top 5 overall talent, so simply based on the value of the selection, it was a fantastic pick for the Cardinals’ defense.

The Cardinals didn’t pick again until the third round, where they took former Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick. A top priority for the Cardinals was to get an offensive lineman to protect second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, and they did just that with this selection.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 4, Pick 114: Leki Fotu, DT

Round 4, Pick 131: Rashard Lawrence, DT

Round 6, Pick 202: Evan Weaver, LB

Round 7, Pick 222: Eno Benjamin, RB

GRADE: B+

**

ATLANTA FALCONS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

With the No. 16 overall pick, the Falcons selected former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. According to many experts, Terrell was the third-best player at his position, after Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson out of Florida. With Desmond Trufant gone, the Falcons addressed their secondary with their first pick.

Marlon Davidson was Atlanta’s second-round selection. With the No. 47 overall pick, the Falcons chose to beef up their defensive line with a player who had 48 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks at Auburn during his senior year.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 78: Matt Hennessey, C

Round 4, Pick 119: Mykal Walker, LB

Round 4, Pick 134: Jaylinn Hawkins, S

Round 7, Pick 228: Sterling Hofrichter, P

GRADE: C+

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

With their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens chose former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen became the first player from LSU drafted by the Ravens in franchise history. He will make an immediate impact on the field, along with third-round pick Malik Harrison, a linebacker out of Ohio State.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was Baltimore’s second-round draft selection. He was the first running back taken in the second round by the Ravens since Ray Rice was drafted out of Rutgers back in 2008. The Ohio State star rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in his junior season.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 71: Justin Madubuike, DT

Round 3, Pick 92: Devin Duvernay, WR

Round 3, Pick 98: Malik Harrison, LB

Round 3, Pick 106: Tyre Phillips, OL

Round 4, Pick 143: Ben Bredeson, OL

Round 5, Pick 170: Broderick Washington, DT

Round 6, Pick 201: James Proche, WR

Round 7, Pick 219: Geno Stone, S

GRADE: A

**

BUFFALO BILLS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Bills didn’t have a first-round draft selection after they traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs earlier in the offseason, but with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round, Buffalo took former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Epenesa, an expected first-round draft choice, had 49 tackles and 11 1/2 sacks in his junior year at Iowa. He will join a Bills’ front-seven which features the likes of Ed Oliver, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, and he will make an impact right away.

With their second second-round pick, Buffalo chose Utah running back Zack Moss.

Moss, the cousin of former NFL wide receivers Santana and Sinorice Moss, will have the opportunity to produce immediately for the Bills in their offense. He had 1,416 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns for the Utes during his senior season.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 4, Pick 128: Gabriel Davis, WR

Round 5, Pick 167: Jake Fromm, QB

Round 6, Pick 188: Tyler Bass, K

Round 6, Pick 207: Isaiah Hodgins, WR

Round 7, Pick 239: Dane Jackson, CB

GRADE: B

**

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Panthers selected Derrick Brown, the former Auburn defensive tackle, with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brown is listed at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds. He will step in immediately for the Panthers on their defensive line and be a force against both the run and pass.

The Panthers continued to beef up their defensive line with their second-round selection. They took defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with the No. 38 overall pick. Gross-Matos, who spent three years at Penn State, had nine sacks, 40 total tackles and 14.5 tackles for a loss during his junior campaign.

Every single draft selection for the Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft addressed the defensive side of the football. After signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Robby Anderson, to go along with what they already have in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore, the Panthers should be improved next season.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 63: Jeremy Chinn, S

Round 4, Pick 113: Troy Pride Jr., DB

Round 5, Pick 152: Kenny Robinson, S

Round 6, Pick 184: Bravvion Roy, DT

Round 7, Pick 221: Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, CB

GRADE: B

**

CHICAGO BEARS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Bears didn’t have a first-round draft selection after they traded from defensive end Khalil Mack two years ago. They made their first pick in the second round, where they took former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet.

Kmet, the first tight end off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, quickly became a go-to option for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. He started 11 games for the Fighting Irish, and he came away with 43 receptions for 515 yards (12 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

With their second second-round pick, the Bears took Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 50 overall selection. Johnson had 36 total tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, during his senior season. He should step in and contribute to the Bears’ secondary right away.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 5, Pick 155: Trevis Gipson, DE

Round 5, Pick 163: Kindle Vildor, CB

Round 5, Pick 173: Darnell Mooney, WR

Round 7, Pick 226: Arlington Hambright, OL

Round 7, Pick 227: Lachavious Simmons, OL

GRADE: C+

**

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Bengals took Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow will likely begin his career as the starting quarterback for the Bengals. He is coming off a stellar season with LSU where he led the Tigers to their fourth national championship.

With their second pick, the Bengals addressed their wide receiver position by drafting Tee Higgins with the No. 33 selection. Higgins played 37 games in three seasons at Clemson. He recorded 2,448 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. He put up career highs during his junior year by recording 59 catches for 1,167 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Burrow and Higgins will form a dangerous quarterback-wide receiver tandem for the Bengals for years to come.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 65: Logan Wilson, LB

Round 4, Pick 107: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB

Round 5, Pick 147: Khalid Kareem, DL

Round 6, Pick 180: Hakeem Adeniji, OL

Round 7, Pick 215: Markus Bailey, LB

GRADE: A-

**

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

With the No. 10 overall pick, the Browns selected former Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills. He was the second player at the position taken off the board after the New York Giants took Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Wills is expected to line up on the same line as Jack Conklin, who the team signed in the offseason.

The Browns followed that pick with the selection of safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 pick of the draft. He was the third safety taken in the second round and first LSU player to go in the round. He recorded 65 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions during his final season at LSU.

The Browns failed to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield on a consistent basis, so the draft selection of Wills was huge for the team, and he will make an impact right away. Mayfield will certainly have the pieces to work with on offense with wideouts Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., newly-signed tight end Austin Hooper, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 88: Jordan Elliott, DT

Round 3, Pick 97: Jacob Phillips, LB

Round 4, Pick 115: Harrison Bryant, TE

Round 5, Pick 160: Nick Harris, C

Round 6, Pick 187: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

GRADE: B+

**

DALLAS COWBOYS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

With the No. 17 overall pick, the Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb, the former Oklahoma wide receiver. Lamb spent three years at Oklahoma and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Foster High School in Texas, Lamb was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals, and Scout. He will step in and be another asset for the Cowboys’ offense and quarterback Dak Prescott.

With their second-round pick, Dallas took cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 51 overall selection. Diggs, the brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is among the top defensive backs in the draft. The Alabama standout had 37 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season. He will jump into a secondary that lost Byron Jones to free agency earlier in the offseason.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 82: Neville Gallimore, DT

Round 4, Pick 123: Reggie Robinson II, CB

Round 4, Pick 146: Tyler Biadasz, C

Round 5, Pick 179: Bradlee Anae, DE

Round 7, Pick 231: Ben DiNucci, QB

GRADE: B+

**

DENVER BRONCOS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Broncos wanted to get better offensive weapons for second-year quarterback Drew Lock, and they did just that in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the No. 15 overall pick, the Broncos took former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy spent three years at Alabama and was regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the draft. He should step in at the position alongside Courtland Sutton and prove to be a viable option for Lock right out the gate.

With their next pick, Denver took former Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler.

Hamler had 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior year. The speedster should be a nice weapon out of the slot position.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB

Round 3, Pick 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C

Round 3, Pick 95: McTelvin Agim, DL

Round 4, Pick 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Round 5, Pick 178: Justin Strnad, LB

Round 6, Pick 181: Netane Muti, G

Round 7, Pick 252: Tyrie Cleveland, WR

Round 7, Pick 254: Derrek Tuszka, DE

GRADE: B+

**

DETROIT LIONS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Lions selected Jeff Okudah, the former Ohio State cornerback, with the No. 3 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Okudah will step into the Lions' secondary, and be a contributor right from the get-go. Okudah is expected to replace Pro Bowler Darius Slay, who was traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason.

With their second-round draft choice, the Lions took running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift played in all 14 games for Georgia in 2019, totaling 1,216 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He will step into a starting role in the Lions’ offense, and be a key piece in not only the running game, but the passing game as well, making life easier for quarterback Matt Stafford.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 67: Julian Okwara, LB

Round 3, Pick 75: Jonah Jackson, G

Round 4, Pick 121: Logan Stenberg, G

Round 5, Pick 166: Quintez Cephus, WR

Round 5, Pick 172: Jason Huntley, RB

Round 6, Pick 197: John Penisini, DT

Round 7, Pick 235: Jashon Cornell, DT

GRADE: B

**

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

It was the Green Bay Packers who had the most shocking first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers took quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick. It certainly raises questions because current starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has two years remaining on his contract.

This was the first time the Packers took a skill position player in the first round since 2005. With that pick, the Packers actually took Rodgers. Most people would have thought the team would have helped Rodgers out on offense, but they chose to take their quarterback of the future instead.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 62: A.J. Dillon, RB

Round 3, Pick 94: Josiah Deguara, TE

Round 5, Pick 175: Kamal Martin, LB

Round 6, Pick 192: Jon Runyan, OL

Round 6, Pick 208: Jake Hanson, C

Round 6, Pick 209: Simon Stepaniak, OL

Round 7 Pick 236: Vernon Scott, S

Round 7, Pick 242: Jonathan Garvin, DE

GRADE: C

**

HOUSTON TEXANS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Houston Texans didn’t have many picks after they traded for offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil last season, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks earlier in the offseason, but they selected defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round. Blacklock, who played college football at TCU, had 40 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in his junior season before declaring for the draft.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 90: Jonathan Greenard, LB

Round 4, Pick 126: Charlie Heck, OL

Round 4, Pick 141: John Reid, CB

Round 5, Pick 171: Isaiah Coulter, WR

GRADE: C-

**

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

Indianapolis entered the 2020 NFL Draft with a few needs, and it addressed them immediately.

The Colts didn’t have a first-round selection after they traded the No. 13 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, but they had multiple second-round picks, and used them to build around quarterback Philip Rivers.

The Colts took former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with the No. 34 pick. He recorded 171 catches for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns as a member of the Trojans. He will be a nice compliment to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and he will become a top target for Rivers.

With the No. 41 overall pick, the Colts drafted Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor was one of the best college running backs. He became the seventh player in college football history to rush for 6,000 yards and he was the first to ever do so in just three seasons. The Colts traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get this pick.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 85: Julian Blackmon, S

Round 4, Pick 122: Jacob Eason, QB

Round 5, Pick 149: Danny Pinter, G

Round 6, Pick 193: Robert Windsor, DT

Round 6, Pick 211: Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Round 6, Pick 212: Dezmon Patmon, WR

Round 6, Pick 213: Jordan Glasgow, S

GRADE: B+

**

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

After trading away Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams last season, the Jaguars entered the 2020 NFL Draft with two first-round picks and an early second-rounder, and they used the picks to address key positions on their team.

The Jaguars took C.J. Henderson, the former Florida cornerback, with the No. 9 pick. He will step into the Jaguars’ secondary and immediately fill the void of Ramsey. And with the No. 20 overall selection, Jacksonville selected linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.

Chaisson will be paired with Jacksonville’s first-round pick last year, Josh Allen, on the defensive line. The duo should wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks for years to come.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 42: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR

Round 3, Pick 73: Davon Hamilton, DT

Round 4, Pick 116: Ben Bartch, OL

Round 4, Pick 137: Josiah Scott, CB

Round 4, Pick 140: Shaquille Quarterman, LB

Round 5, Pick 157: Daniel Thomas, S

Round 5, Pick 165: Collin Johnson, WR

Round 6, Pick 189: Jake Luton, QB

Round 6, Pick 206: Tyler Davis, TE

Round 7, Pick 223: Chris Claybrooks, S

GRADE: A

**

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have many positions to address in the draft since they will be returning 20 of 22 starters from last year’s championship team. All they did was get better.

With the No. 32 overall selection, the Chiefs took former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He will be another dynamic weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he will pair with fellow running back Damien Williams, who became a key part of the Chiefs’ offense toward the end of the season.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 63: Willie Gay, LB

Round 3, Pick 96: Lucas Niang, OL

Round 4, Pick 138: L’Jarius Sneed, S

Round 5, Pick 177: Michael Danna, LB

Round 7, Pick 237: Thakarius Keyes, CB

GRADE: B+

**

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the draft with the mentality to get better at the wide receiver position, and they addressed it right away with their first pick of the draft. The Raiders selected former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick. Ruggs, the first receiver taken in the draft, will be a great weapon for quarterback Derek Carr.

With their second first-rounder, the Raiders took Damon Arnette, the former Ohio State cornerback, with the No. 19 selection. He will step into a situation where he will get playing time right away. The Raiders were thin in their secondary, so Arnette will be expected to contribute from day one.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR

Round 3, Pick 81: Bryan Edwards, WR

Round 3, Pick 100: Tanner Muse, S

Round 4, Pick 109: John Simpson, G

Round 4, Pick 139: Amik Robertson, CB

GRADE: B-

**

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

After parting ways with long-time quarterback Philip Rivers in the offseason, the Chargers were in need of a future franchise signal-caller heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers took Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick. He will compete with veteran Tyrod Taylor for the starting job right from the beginning. He will have weapons all around him to succeed immediately.

The Chargers then traded back into the first round and selected Kenneth Murray, the former Oklahoma linebacker, with the No. 23 overall pick. Murray spent three years at Oklahoma where he had an explosive freshman year before earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season. He committed to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 4, Pick 112: Joshua Kelley, RB

Round 5, Pick 151: Joe Reed, WR

Round 6, Pick 186: Alohi Gilman, S

Round 7, Pick 220: K.J. Hill, WR

GRADE: B

**

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Rams were without a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft because they traded it away to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Pro Bowler cornerback Jalen Ramsey. After releasing former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley early in the offseason, the Rams drafted running back Cam Akers in the second round with the No. 52 overall pick of the draft. Akers is set to replace Gurley at the position come September. Akers had 1,144 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Florida State.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 57: Van Jefferson, WR

Round 3, Pick 84: Terrell Lewis, LB

Round 3, Pick 104: Terrell Burgess, S

Round 4, Pick 136: Brycen Hopkins, TE

Round 6, Pick 199: Jordan Fuller, S

Round 7, Pick 234: Clay Johnston, LB

Round 7, Pick 248: Sam Sloman, K

Round 7, Pick 250: Tremayne Anchrum, G

GRADE: B

**

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Miami Dolphins had 11 draft picks, including three in the first round. They took former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick of the draft. Tagovailoa will likely begin his NFL career as a backup quarterback for the Dolphins, sitting behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, until he’s ready to take the field. There is will be no need for the Dolphins to rush Tagovailoa back on the field until he’s 100 percent healthy.

The Dolphins took offensive lineman Austin Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick. The selection of Jackson adds some protection for Tagovailoa. Jackson was the fifth offensive lineman taken in the first round of the draft. And finally, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was the No. 30 pick of the draft. Miami made the selection after trading back and giving the Green Bay Packers a chance to draft quarterback Jordan Love. The Dolphins improved their secondary with Igbinoghene, who will pair with the newly acquired Byron Jones.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 39: Robert Hunt, OL

Round 2, Pick 56: Raekwon Davis, DT

Round 3, Pick 70: Brandon Jones, S

Round 4, Pick 111: Solomon Kindley, OL

Round 5, Pick 154: Jason Strowbridge, DE

Round 5, Pick 164: Curtis Weaver, DE

Round 6, Pick 185: Blake Ferguson, LS

Round 7, Pick 246: Malcolm Perry, WR

GRADE: A

**

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

With the departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded away to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings immediately addressed the position with their first-round draft selection. The Vikings took Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick. The Vikings are set to make Jefferson one of the team’s main targets alongside wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Another position of need for the Vikings is the cornerback position. After releasing former All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and letting Trae Waynes walk to the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota selected Jeff Gladney, the former TCU cornerback, with the No. 31 pick. Gladney will step into a starting role in the Vikings’ secondary right away.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OL

Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, DB

Round 4, Pick 117: D.J. Wonnum, DE

Round 4, Pick 130: James Lynch, DT

Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB

Round 5, Pick 169: Harrison Hand, CB

Round 5, Pick 176: K.J. Osborn, WR

Round 6, Pick 203: Blake Brandel, OL

Round 6, Pick 205: Josh Metellus, S

Round 7, Pick 225: Kenny Willekes, DE

Round 7, Pick 244: Nate Stanley, QB

Round 7, Pick 249: Brian Cole II, S

Round 7, Pick 253: Kyle Hinton, G

GRADE: B+

**

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The New England Patriots entered the 2020 NFL Draft searching for quarterback Tom Brady’s successor. However, they finished the draft without addressing the position. After trading out of their first-round pick, the Patriots took safety Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 overall selection. Dugger played Division II football at Lenoir-Rhyne and could be a diamond in the rough for the Patriots.

With their selection in the second round, the Patriots traded up with the Baltimore Ravens to get the No. 60 pick and selected linebacker Josh Uche. The Michigan standout had 33 tackles with 10.5 for a loss during his senior season along with 7.5 sacks.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 87: Anfernee Jennings, LB

Round 3, Pick 91: Devin Asiasi, TE

Round 3, Pick 101: Dalton Keene, TE

Round 5, Pick 159: Justin Rohrwasser, K

Round 6, Pick 182: Michael Onwenu, G

Round 6, Pick 195: Justin Herron, OL

Round 6, Pick 204: Cassh Maluia, LB

Round 7, Pick 230: Dustin Woodard, C

GRADE: B

**

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Saints drafted center Cesar Ruiz with the No. 24 overall pick. The Saints took the offensive lineman out of Michigan who was shooting up the draft boards as the event crept closer. New Orleans could have targeted a cornerback but the top four had already been taken before the team had a chance to make a pick. Instead, they chose to add Ruiz, who will snap the football to quarterback Drew Brees, in what could be his final season under center.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 74: Zack Baun, LB

Round 3, Pic 105: Adam Trautman, TE

Round 7, Pick 240: Tommy Stevens, QB

GRADE: B-

**

NEW YORK GIANTS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Giants took offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick of the draft.

Thomas, a standout at Georgia, was one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. He was one of the best offensive linemen in the country since he began his collegiate career.

With their second-rounder, the Giants drafted safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 overall selection. McKinney is a sizeable safety who could add some smashmouth football to the Giants' secondary. He had 95 tackles and three interceptions for Alabama last season.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 99: Matt Peart, OL

Round 4, Pick 110: Darnay Holmes, CB

Round 5, Pick 150: Shane Lemieux, G

Round 6, Pick 183: Cam Brown, LB

Round 7, Pick 218: Carter Coughlin, LB

Round 7, Pick 238: T.J. Brunson, LB

Round 7, Pick 247: Chris Williamson, CB

Round 7, Pick 255: Tae Crowder, LB

GRADE: B+

**

NEW YORK JETS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jets needed help on the offensive line and at wide receiver. With their first two draft picks, New York addressed both spots.

The Jets selected Mekhi Becton, the former Louisville offensive lineman, with the No. 11 pick of the draft. Becton was one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the draft. He was a four-star recruit and was regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in Virginia. He chose Louisville over schools like Oregon, Georgia, and Michigan.

New York drafted wideout Denzel Mims with the No. 59 overall pick. He was a standout at Baylor before turning pro and was shooting up the draft boards in one of the deepest wide receiver classes of all-time. He had two seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving. In his senior year, he had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will be a top target for quarterback Sam Darnold.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 68: Ashtyn Davis, S

Round 3, Pick 79: Jabari Zuniga, DE

Round 4, Pick 120: La’Mical Perine, RB

Round 4, Pick 125: James Morgan, QB

Round 4, Pick 129: Cameron Clark, OL

Round 5, Pick 158: Bryce Hall, CB

Round 6, Pick 191: Braden Mann, P

GRADE: B+

**

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor, the former TCU wide receiver, with the No. 21 overall pick. Reagor, who ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, spent three years at TCU before making himself eligible for the draft.

With their second-round selection, the Eagles took quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was the first quarterback to come off the board in the second round. The former Oklahoma standout totaled 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns in his lone season at Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was also named runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. It was a draft selection that shocked many across the league, especially since the Eagles are invested in their starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 103: Davion Taylor, LB

Round 4, Pick 127: K’Von Wallace, S

Round 4, Pick 145: Jack Driscoll, OL

Round 5, Pick 168: John Hightower, WR

Round 6, Pick 196: Shaun Bradley, LB

Round 6, Pick 200: Quez Watkins, WR

Round 6, Pick 210: Prince Tega Wanogho, OL

Round 7, Pick 233: Casey Toohill, LB

GRADE: C+

**

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2020 NFL Draft without a first-round pick after they traded it away to the Miami Dolphins for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. With their second-round draft pick, the Steelers selected wide receiver Chase Claypool. The former Notre Dame standout had 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season. He may end up playing some tight end in the pros, and he will be a nice target for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 102: Alex Highsmith, LB

Round 4, Pick 124: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB

Round 4, Pick 135: Kevin Dotson, OL

Round 6, Pick 198: Antoine Brooks Jr., S

Round 7, Pick 232: Carlos Davis, DT

GRADE: B

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The San Francisco 49ers made the most of their first two draft picks in 2020. The 49ers selected defensive end Javon Kinlaw. The former South Carolina defensive end will fill a hole left by the 49ers’ trade of DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. The Niners had traded down to the No. 14 pick, swapping with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After letting Emmanuel Sanders walk away in free agency, the 49ers addressed the position by drafting Brandon Aiyuk, the former Arizona State wide receiver, with the No. 25 pick. Aiyuk will join wide receiver Deebo Samuel and All-Pro tight end George Kittle as viable receiving options for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 5, Pick 153: Colton McKivitz, OL

Round 6, Pick 190: Charlie Woerner, TE

Round 7, Pick 217: Jauan Jennings, WR

GRADE: A

**

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Seahawks selected Jordyn Brooks, the former Texas Tech linebacker, with the No. 27 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. At 6-foot, 240 pounds, Brooks has arms and hands measuring 32 7/8 and 9 1/8 inches, respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.54 40-yard dash time. Brooks will step into a role at the position alongside All-Pro Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. He has the opportunity to learn from two of the best linebackers in the league.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 48: Darrell Taylor, DE

Round 3, Pick 69: Damien Lewis, G

Round 4, Pick 133: Colby Parkinson, TE

Round 4, Pick 144: DeeJay Dallas, RB

Round 5, Pick 148: Alton Robinson, DE

Round 6, Pick 214: Freddie Swain, WR

Round 7, Pick 251: Stephen Sullivan, TE

GRADE: B

**

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

After signing free-agent quarterback Tom Brady in the offseason, the Buccaneers are doing everything they could to put the pieces around the future Hall of Famer in order to win a Super Bowl in the next two years.

The Bucs selected Tristan Wirfs, the former Iowa offensive lineman, with the No. 13 pick. Tampa Bay moved up one spot in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs also gave the Niners a fourth-round pick, No. 117 overall pick. Wirfs will step into a role on the offensive line right away.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 45: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB

Round 3, Pick 76: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB

Round 5, Pick 161: Tyler Johnson, WR

Round 6, Pick 194: Khalil Davis, DT

Round 7, Pick 241: Chapelle Russell, LB

Round 7, Pick 245: Raymond Calais, RB

GRADE: A

**

TENNESSEE TITANS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Titans drafted Isaiah Wilson, the former Georgia offensive lineman, with the No. 29 pick of the draft. Wilson was the second offensive lineman from Georgia drafted in the first round, with the other being Andrew Thomas, who went to the Giants at No. 4 overall. He will have a chance to start immediately and block for last season’s league-leading rusher in Derrick Henry, and NFL Comeback Player of the Year quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2, Pick 60: Kristian Fulton, CB

Round 3, Pick 93: Darrynton Evans, RB

Round 5, Pick 174: Larrell Murchison, DT

Round 7, Pick 224: Cole McDonald, QB

Round 7, Pick 243: Chris Jackson, S

GRADE: B

**

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

DRAFT OVERVIEW:

The Redskins arguably drafted the best overall prospect with the No. 2 selection.

Chase Young, the former Ohio State defensive end, will play for his hometown team. Washington added another ferocious defender in Young to their defensive line that already has Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, and Montez Sweat, who were among the key sack leaders for the team last season.

OTHER DRAFT PICKS:

Round 3, Pick 66: Antonio Gibson, RB

Round 4, Pick 108: Saahdiq Charles, OL

Round 4, Pick 142: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR

Round 5, Pick 156: Keith Ismael, C

Round 5, Pick 162: Khaleke Hudson, LB

Round 7, Pick 216: Kamren Curl, S

Round 7, Pick 229: James Smith-Williams, DE

GRADE: B+

**

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.