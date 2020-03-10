2020 Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 15, taking place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams made the tournament.

Here’s the schedule for the Big Ten tournament.

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern (6 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska

MARCH 12 – SECOND ROUND

No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan (Noon ET)

No. 5 Iowa vs. First Round Winner

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue (6:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Penn State vs. First Round Winner

MARCH 13 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Second Round Winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Illinois vs. Second Round Winner

No. 2 Michigan State vs. Second Round Winner (6:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Maryland vs. Second Round Winner

MARCH 14 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – FINALS

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

BIG TEN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

LUKA GARZA, IOWA: Luke Garza was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season and was a unanimous selection for the All-Big Ten First Team. He is averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds heading into the tournament.

CASSIUS WINSTON, MICHIGAN STATE: Cassius Winston is arguably worthy of the Player of the Year as well. For the Spartans, Winston averaged 18.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. He was also a unanimous All-Big Ten Conference selection.

ANTHONY COWAN JR., MARYLAND: Anthony Cowan Jr. was a top player for Maryland during the regular season. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Terrapins.

JALEN SMITH, MARYLAND: Jalen Smith was another good player for Maryland during the regular season. The All-Big Ten member averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

LAMAR STEVENS, PENN STATE: Lamar Stevens led Penn State with 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was honored with an All-Big Ten Conference selection.

2019 CHAMPION

Michigan State won the Big Ten in 2019. Cassius Winston led the Spartans to a 65-60 win over Michigan. Winston was named tournament MVP.