2020 Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big Sky Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 11 and run through March 14, at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Each of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Here is the schedule for the Big Sky tournament.

**

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Weber State vs. No. 9 Sacramento State (11:30 a.m.)

No. 7 Southern Utah vs. No. 10 Idaho

No. 6 Northern Arizona vs. No. 11 Idaho State

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Eastern Washington vs. First Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Portland State vs. No. 5 Montana State

No. 2 Northern Colorado vs. First Round winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Montana vs. First Round winner

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal winner (8 p.m. ET)

**

BIG SKY CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MASON PEATLING, EASTERN WASHINGTON: Mason Peatling was named the Big Sky Player of the Year for the 2019-20 regular season. He averaged 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the Eagles to a top seed in the Big Sky tournament.

SAYEED PRIDGETT, MONTANA: Sayeed Pridgett was one of the top players for Montana during the regular season. He averaged 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

JONAH RADEBAUGH, NORTHERN COLORADO: Jonah Radebaugh finished the regular season with 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.5 assist per game averages. He was named to the All-Big Sky First Team.

HARALD FREY, MONTANA STATE: Harald Frey was among the top scorers for Montana State during the season. He is averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

HOLLAND WOODS, PORTLAND STATE: Holland Woods and the Portland State Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament. Woods is leading with 17.7 points per game. He was named to the All-Big Sky First Team.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Montana repeated as champion in 2019. They beat Eastern Washington for a second straight time, 68-62. Ahmaad Rorie was named tournament MVP.