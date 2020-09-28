2020 AL Wild Card Series preview, schedule and times

The American League side of the MLB Postseason bracket – the beginning of the end of the shortened 2020 season – is about to take place.

For the first in MLB history, there are eight teams in the playoffs for the AL side. The first round is called the AL Wild Card Series. The Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins are all division winners and have the top three seeds in the bracket.

The Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays all received playoff berths through a wild card.

The first-round series is a best-of-three: to move on, a team must win two out of the three games. The Wild Card series is the only portion of the bracket that will not be played at a neutral site.

The AL Wild Card Series begins Tuesday. Here’s a brief look at the scheduling and times for each series.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL MLB POSTSEASON COVERAGE

**

(1) RAYS VS. (8) BLUE JAYS

Game 1: Sept. 29; 5 p.m. (TBS)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 4 p.m. (TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (TBS)

(4) INDIANS VS. (5) YANKEES

Game 1: Sept. 29; 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

(3) TWINS VS. (6) ASTROS

Game 1: Sept. 29; 2 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 1 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

(2) ATHLETICS VS. (7) WHITE SOX

Game 1: Sept. 29; 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 30; 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

**

All times listed above are Eastern and Game 3s are only played if necessary.