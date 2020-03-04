2020 ACC women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The ACC women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 8, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Each of the conference’s 15 teams makes the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Here is the schedule for the ACC tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Wake Forest (1 p.m. ET)

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh (3 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Miami vs. No. 14 Clemson (6:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – SECOND ROUND

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. First Round winner (11 a.m. ET)

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia (2 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. First Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Boston College vs. First Round winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Florida State vs. Second Round winner (11 a.m. ET)

No. 1 Louisville vs. Second Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 2 N.C. State vs. Second Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Duke vs. Second Round winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (Noon ET)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal winner (Noon ET)

**

ACC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

DANA EVANS, LOUISVILLE: Dana Evans is one of the best players in the country. The Louisville junior won the ACC Player of the Year. She averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Cardinals during the regular season.

ELIZABETH KITLEY, VIRGINIA TECH: Elizabeth Kitley was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year. She’s averaging 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

HALEY GORECKI, DUKE: Haley Gorecki has been the top player for Duke all season. The senior guard is averaging 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 points per game during the regular season.

KIAH GILLESPIE, FLORIDA STATE: Kiah Gillespie was among the All-Conference honorees for the 2019-20 season. She finished the regular season averaging 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Seminoles.

ELISSA CUNANE, NC STATE: Elissa Cunane helped NC State to a second-best mark in the ACC. Cunane averaged a double-double during the regular season – 16.5 points and 10 rebounds.

**

2019 CHAMPION

Notre Dame is the defending ACC champion. It defeated Louisville in last year’s conference title game.