2020 ACC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know and more

The 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 10 and run through March 14, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Fourteen of the conference’s 15 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 11—SECOND ROUND

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (noon ET)

No. 5 NC State vs. First Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Syracuse vs. First Round winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Florida State vs. Second Round winner (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Duke vs. Second Round winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Virginia vs. Second Round winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Louisville vs. Second Round winner (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (7 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – FINALS

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (8:30 p.m. ET)

ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

TRE JONES, DUKE: Tre Jones was named the ACC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 regular season. Jones averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He was also on the All-ACC First Team.

JORDAN NWORA, LOUISVILLE: Jordan Nwora was one of the top players in the ACC during the regular season. He averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds for Louisville.

MAMADI DIAKITE, VIRGINIA: Mamadi Diakite was among the top players in the ACC for the 2019-20 season. He averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for Virginia.

DEVIN VASSELL, FLORIDA STATE: Devin Vassell helped lead Florida State to the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. He is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

JOHN MOONEY, NOTRE DAME: John Mooney was one of the top players in the conference despite Notre Dame not finishing in the top five in the ACC. Mooney finished the regular season averaging a double-double with 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds.

2019 CHAMPION

Duke won its 21st tournament championship in 2019. Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils defeated Florida State, 73-63. Williamson was named MVP.