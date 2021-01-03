Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

2020-21 NFL wild card weekend matchups, schedule and more

The NFL was able to complete the entire season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to do what only the New England Patriots have been able to accomplish since 2000 – win back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chiefs have home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs and won’t have to play for two weeks as they get ready to defend their Super Bowl title. But there are plenty of challengers in their way as the playoff picture was set in stone Sunday.

Since 2010, the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and the Chiefs have all won Super Bowls. Those teams will be vying for another title this season. The New England Patriots, who have made the playoffs all but one season since 2001 missed the playoffs

The Chiefs and Packers both have first-round byes and will face the lowest-seeded team in next week's divisional round.

The matchups and games are set for next week.

Read below for the 2020-21 NFL wild card schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

AFC WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates his touchdown with outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

(2) BILLS VS. (7) COLTS: The Bills and Josh Allen will look to continue their incredible season as Philip Rivers will get another shot at Super Bowl glory with the Colts. Buffalo lost in the wild card round last year while Indianapolis hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2018 season. (Saturday, 1:05 pm ET, CBS)

(3) STEELERS VS. (6) BROWNS: It will be a Week 17 rematch for the Steelers and Browns. Pittsburgh is back in the playoffs after missing out last year. It will be Cleveland's first playoff game since the 2002 season. Ironically, the Browns played the Steelers the last time they were in the playoffs and lost 36-33. (Sunday, 8:15 pm ET, NBC)

(4) TITANS VS. (5) RAVENS: The Titans won the AFC South for the first time since 2008 and will try to carry some momentum into the playoffs against the Ravens. The Ravens will be looking to avenge last year's divisional-round loss to the Titans. Tennessee got as far as the AFC title game, only to lose to the Chiefs. (Sunday, 1 pm ET, ESPN)

**

NFC WILD CARD PLAYOFFS

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore celebrates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore celebrates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

(2) SAINTS VS. (7) BEARS: The Saints miss out on a first-round bye but now have bigger fish to fry. New Orleans was sent home early last season due to a Vikings upset and will look to rectify that against the Bears. Chicago is coming into the game winners of three of their last four. The Bears are a confusing team and will need the defense to really step up in this game. (Sunday, 4:40 pm ET, CBS)

(3) SEAHAWKS VS. (6) RAMS: The Seahawks and Rams will play in the wild card playoffs. The NFC West rivals split their season series. Seattle has looked dominant at times but has sputtered in some games. The Rams would like to be fully healthy for their first playoff appearance since Super Bowl LIII. (Saturday, 4:40 pm ET, FOX)

(4) WASHINGTON VS. (5) BUCCANEERS: The Buccaneers ended their playoff drought thanks to the additions of Tom Brady and company. Tampa Bay will take on the NFC East division winners Washington Football Team. Washington only won seven games during the season but managed to come out the division winners thanks to how bad the division was overall. (Saturday, 8:15 pm ET, NBC)

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_