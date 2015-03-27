2012 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Men's, Women's Teams Set

The men's and women's gymnastic teams for the 2012 London Olympics are set.

The 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Gymnastics for both men and women begin Tuesday afternoon in San Jose, though television coverage does not pick up until Thursday.

Things get started with the Rhythmic and Trampoline Championships (PDF of full competition schedule), which take place Tuesday and Wednesday, at the San Jose Convention Center.

Day 1 of the men's and women's competitions, held in San Jose's HP Pavilion, are set for Thursday and Friday, respectively. The men's finals are Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. ET, and the women's team will be decided Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Among those competing for one of the five spots on the women's team will be favorites Jordyn Wieber -- two-time defending U.S. women's champion -- Gabby Douglas and Alexandra Raisman, as well as 2008 competitors Alicia Sacramone and Nastia Liukin.

At the 2012 Summer Games, artistic gymnastics events will be held July 28-August 7 (women's team finals are July 31; women's individual all-around is Aug. 2). The rhythmic gymnastics events will be held at the Wembley Arena, Aug. 9-12, and trampoline finals are Aug. 3-4.

2012 Gymnastics Olympic Trials Event Schedule (all times are Eastern):

June 26-June 27 - Rhythmic & Trampoline USA Gymnastics Championships (Competition schedule)

June 28 - 5:00 p.m. - Men's Competition - Day 1

June 29 - 8:30 p.m. - Women's Competition - Day 1

June 30 - 3:00 p.m. - Men's Competition - Final Day

July 1 - 8:30 p.m. Women's Competition - Final Day

NBC will have the television broadcasts of the gymnastics trials (coverage of the women's competitions on June 29 and July 1 will be tape delayed in the Pacific and Mountain time zones but available live nationwide online at Live streaming will be available NBCOlympics.com).

Thursday, June 28

5:30 - 8:00 p.m. - NBC Sports Network (Formally Versus)

Men's Competition Day 1

Friday, June 29

9:00 - 11:00 p.m. - NBC

Women's Competition Day 1 - Live Streaming

Saturday, June 30

4:00 - 6:00 p.m. - NBC

Men's Competition Final Day - Live Streaming

Sunday, July 1

9:00 - 11:00 p.m. - NBC

Women's Competition Final Day - Live Streaming