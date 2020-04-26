20 more NFL teams begin virtual offseason programs Monday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some NFL teams began their virtual offseason training programs last Monday -- and now, 20 more teams are expected to join in.

The Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans will launch stay-at-home sessions this Monday, according to ProFootballTalk.

Out of those teams, the Ravens, Dolphins, Eagles and Buccaneers are set to host virtual workouts.

The Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots launched virtual training programs with workouts last week.

All teams were permitted to begin virtual training on April 20.

The NFL has let each team lead a three-week virtual offseason training program.

The program hasn’t been canceled, but with facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person offseason programs are not expected to take place.