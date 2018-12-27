2 New Jersey casinos fined for taking wagers on college football games

Two New Jersey casinos have been fined for taking illegal bets on college football games.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Caesars Entertainment Corp. – which has sports books in Bally’s Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City – took wages on several college football games, NJ.com reported Wednesday.

The Golden Nugget casino had to forfeit $390 it accepted for wagers on “various New Jersey college football games in September,” the website reported, citing state filings. The casino took bets from so-called “unknown individuals” and those people were not repaid.

A Caesars property took a wager on a game between Rutgers and Kansas on Sept. 10. It wasn’t immediately clear which sports book took the bet.

“Prohibited sporting events were posted and wagers were placed on those events,” Division of Gaming spokeswoman Kerry Langan told the Press of Atlantic City. “All improperly posted bets were voided and if the gamblers were known, those funds were returned to them.

Under state law, wagers are not allowed to be made on college teams from New Jersey – including the big schools like Rutgers and Seton Hall to smaller schools like Princeton and Monmouth. College sporting events that happen to take place in the state are also barred from being bet on.