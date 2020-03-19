2 LA Lakers test positive for coronavirus, showing no symptoms, team says

Two players from the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician, according to a statement. The team did not release their names.

All Lakers players were tested for the virus after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive. The Lakers were exposed to the infected Nets players during a game against the team on March 10.

BROOKLYN NETS DEFEND TESTING PLAYERS FOR CORONAVIRUS, USED 'PRIVATE COMPANY' TO AVOID USING 'PUBLIC RESOURCES'

“All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," the statement read.

The Lakers players and staff were advised to self-quarantine after the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lakers' star LeBron James shared an update from quarantine on Wednesday.

“Can’t even get a haircut from my barber, they want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks off ‘Castaway,’” James said. “Gotta do what we gotta do.”

The NBA suspended its entire season on March 11 until further notice when a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Days before, the NBA, along with the NHL, MLB and MLS, announced that they would be closing locker rooms and clubhouses to the press in order to limit COVID-19’s exposure.