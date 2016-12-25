1950: The Shot Heard 'Round The World
During the 1950 World Cup, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, a group of amateurs and barely-pro players from the United States team stunned an English squad that was favored to win the tournament. In 1987, a handful of the surviving players relived old memories on the same pitch.
U.S. soccer player Joe Gaetjens is carried off the field by cheering fans after the U.S. defeated England, 1-0, on June 29, 1950, in a World Cup match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Associated Press)
BELO HORIZONTE - JUNE 29: The captains of England and USA, Billy Wright and Ed McIlvenny (right) exchange souvenirs at the start of their match on June 29, 1950 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in which the American team won 1-0 much to the amazement of the football world. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
BELO HORIZONTE - JUNE 29: England goalkeeper Bert Williams holds the ball while his teammate Alf Ramsey stands ready to help during the England-USA match on June 29, 1950 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, which the American team won 1-0 much to the amazement of the football world. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
BELO HORIZONTE - JUNE 29: American goalkeeper Frank Borghi saves in front of Tom Finney during the England-USA match on June 29, 1950 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in which the American team won 1-0 much to the amazement of the football world. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
U.S. defenders Harry Keough (left) and Walter Bahr (right), flanking English forward Wilf Mannion. (Photo: Michael Lewis)
Middlesbrough captain and England football player Wilf Mannion, 14th May 1947. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Former USA soccer star Walther Bahr with Brazilian children on the Belo Horizonte pitch where the Americans stunned the English team. (Photo: Michael Lewis)
Children form a circle around 1950 England-USA alums Wilf Mannion (left), Harry Keough (center) and Walter Bahr (right) in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in 1987. (Photo: Michael Lewis)
