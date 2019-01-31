15 bizarre bets involving President Trump and the Super Bowl

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become just as important for the prop bets gamblers can make as for the game itself. But with President Donald Trump set to make an appearance on CBS' pre-game coverage, prop bets this year have been taken up a notch.

In what has become an annual tradition, Trump will pre-tape an interview to be aired on "Face the Nation" with anchor Margaret Brennan, CBS News said. The previous year, Trump skipped the interview as the White House and NBC, which had the telecast, could not come to an agreement on the interview.

Americans are expected to bet a record $6 billion on this year's game, with a significant chunk bet on prop bets. Given Trump's penchant for an off-the-cuff mentality when it comes to interviews, BetDSI Sportsbook posted a number of prop bets (including several bizarre wagers) on what the president will say.

(Note: the bets only refer to CBS' pre-game telecast).

Where will the Super Bowl interview with President Trump take place? (must be in White House for action)

Map Room +150

East Room +200

Oval Office +400

State Dining Room +500

Treaty Room +600

Lincoln Sitting Room +600

White House Library +1000

Yellow Oval Room +1000

Red Room +2000

Blue Room +2000

Green Room +2000

Center Hall +2500

Roosevelt Room +2500

East Sitting Hall +3000

West Sitting Hall +3000

Vermeil Room +3000

China Room +5000

President's Bedroom +10000

Which team will President Trump pick to win?

Los Angeles Rams +1000

New England Patriots -500

No Prediction +250

Will President Trump say "Super Bowl"?

Yes -2000

No +800

Will President Trump extend White House invitation to teams during the interview?

Yes +600

No -1500

Will President Trump say "national anthem"?

Yes -150

No +120

Will President Trump say "social justice"?

Yes +800

No -2000

Will President Trump say "honor"?

Yes +200

No -300

Will President Trump say "knee"?

Yes +300

No -500

Will President Trump confirm he will watch the halftime show?

Yes +350

No -600

Will President Trump say "Maroon 5"?

Yes +450

No -800

Will President Trump say "make America great again"?

Yes -800

No +450

Will President Trump say "war" or "battle"?

Yes +200

No -300

Will President Trump say "state of the union"?

Yes -500

No +300

Will President Trump say "shutdown"?

Yes -1500

No +600

Will President Trump say "border wall"?

Yes -1200

No +500

