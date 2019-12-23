12 sports moments that defined 2019: From Tiger Woods to Andrew Luck to Antonio Brown

Sports is the gift that keeps on giving and, in 2019, fans went through the usual ups and downs with their favorite squads with only a small percentage actually delivering glory.

Fans saw several champions get crowned, plenty of heartbreaking moments and a ton of controversy.

Here are some of the moments that defined the year.

JANUARY: CLEMSON KNOCKS OFF ALABAMA

The Clemson Tigers became the first team to win 15 games in a college football season since 1897 when they knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national championship. It was the Tigers’ third national championship and second in three seasons. The game also thrust Trevor Lawrence into the national spotlight. Lawrence had 347 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the game.

FEBRUARY: TOM BRADY WINS HIS SIXTH SUPER BOWL

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams to win their sixth Super Bowl championship in February. Brady surpassed Joe Montana for most Super Bowl wins with the victory. The Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3. The win may have sealed the debate in many fans’ minds that Brady and Bill Belichick are the greatest coach-player duo in NFL history.

MARCH: ROB GRONKOWSKI CALLS IT QUITS

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on March 24. He made the announcement more than a month after winning the Super Bowl but fans questioned whether his retirement was legitimate. Fast forward to December, Gronkowski has stayed away from the game, partnered with a CBD company and has revealed the devastating effects of playing the game he loves.

APRIL: TIGERS WOODS WIN THE MASTERS

Tiger Woods won the Masters for the first time since 2005 and captured his first major victory since 2008, his 15th overall. He inched closer to Jack Nicklaus’ record for most major victories in a career. He also put himself back on top of the sport he dominated for so long before falling off because of scandal and injuries.

MAY: FOUL BALL CHANGES THE GAME

Major League Baseball would introduce protective netting down the first-base and third-base lines this season at ballparks but unfortunately, it came at the expense of one young fan. Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. had a ball off of his bat and strike a young girl in the stands at Minute Maid Park in Houston. He was visibly upset over the incident. Luckily, the fan survived but it would cause MLB teams to enhance fans’ safety.

JUNE: KAWHI LEONARD LEADS RAPTORS TO THE NBA TITLE

Kawhi Leonard forced the San Antonio Spurs to trade him, and before the start of the 2018-19 season, he landed with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard would lead Toronto to the franchise’s first NBA championship, ending the great dynasty of the Golden State Warriors. Leonard won NBA Finals MVP but would later leave Toronto in free agency and sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

JULY: US WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM WIN THE WORLD CUP

The U.S. women’s soccer stormed through the World Cup field in July and claimed their fourth title since the World Cup started in 1991. The Americans defeated the Netherlands, 2-0, in the final. Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament and the Golden Boot as the top goal scorer.

AUGUST: ANDREW LUCK ABRUPTLY RETIRES

NFL fans who were hyped for the 2019 season were dealt a major disappointment before a single snap was played when Andrew Luck announced his retirement. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback called his retirement the “hardest decision of my life.” Luck suffered through several injuries throughout his short career. The Colts selected him with the No. 1 pick of the 2012 draft.

SEPTEMBER: ANTONIO BROWN DOMINATES THE NEWS CYCLE

Antonio Brown was the talk of the league for the first few weeks of the regular season. He forced himself out of the Oakland Raiders after requesting a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. He threatened to retire, then was released, then found himself on the New England Patriots. He played one game for the Patriots before he was accused of rape and sexual assault and subsequently released. Since then, he’s gone on several Twitter tirades, given several apologies and threatened to retire multiple times. Despite reported interest in him, Brown remains a free agent.

OCTOBER: NATIONALS WIN THEIR FIRST WORLD SERIES

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win their first World Series championship. Stephen Strasburg won the World Series MVP and would later re-sign with the team he started his career with. Since then, the Astros have been embroiled in controversy over alleged sign-stealing from two years ago.

NOVEMBER: MYLES GARRETT AND THE HELMET SWUNG AROUND THE WORLD

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett would be the talk of the regular season when he removed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet during a game and hit him with it. It sparked a brawl between the two teams and later led to a season-ending suspension for Garrett. The star lineman later accused Rudolph of using a racial slur to trigger him but the league denied a slur was said in the mix-up. It would be one of the ugliest incidents of the NFL season.

DECEMBER: YANKS BREAK THE BANK

The New York Yankees made headlines in December when they broke the bank to sign Gerrit Cole. The Yankees and Cole agreed to a nine-year, $324 million contract, making it the richest deal for a pitcher in MLB history. New York is betting big on hoping to make the World Series. The Yankees have not won a title since the 2009 season but have made the playoffs four out of the last five seasons. Cole's deal has been the highlight of an active off-season so far.

