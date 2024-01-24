Jason Kelce carries young Bills fan to see Taylor Swift during Chiefs' playoff win

A young Taylor Swift fan had her eyes wide open as she got to meet her favorite star at Sunday’s Bill-Chiefs playoffs game when former Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, lifted her up to the singer-songwriter’s box suite.

"It was amazing. It was like, my dream came true," 8-year-old Ella said, as she reminisced about the event alongside her mother, Jessica Piazza, in an interview with Fox News' Sandra Smith on "America Reports."

JASON KELCE REVEALS WIFE'S REACTION TO SHIRTLESS CELEBRATION: ‘DON’T YOU DARE'

The moment captured showed the young ‘Swiftie’ on video and has since gone viral, circulating across social media.

"I knew who he was, and we knew that I was right in front of Taylor Swift’s suite, and then I actually saw her," Ella told Fox News .

Kelce, who had been seen celebrating his little brother’s touchdown earlier during the game, was all smiles alongside Ella as they posed for a picture after he introduced the T-Swift enthusiast to her favorite musician.

The wholesome interaction’s internet popularity comes after the recent expansion of the NFL’s fan base following the country musician turned pop-star's public romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce .

"She’s been asking me to go to a Bills game. We were supposed to go to the game before this, and then [with] all the snow we couldn’t go unfortunately. So, we were able to get tickets, and when we found out it was against the Chiefs and that Taylor might be there, it was like her absolute dream game," the young fan’s mother said.