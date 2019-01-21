Super blood Moon 2019 in pictures
Stunning pictures reveal the rare ‘super blood Moon’ that turned the Earth’s natural satellite a remarkable shade of red.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Superbloodmoon6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The stunning super blood Moon lunar eclipse visible behind the "Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas" in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Superbloodmoon6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/ContentBroker_contentid-6aefa033249840c0a8408e48a218653c.png?ve=1&tl=1Skywatchers across the globe enjoyed the rare phenomenon of the super blood Moon. Here, people watch the supermoon rise behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, from Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/ContentBroker_contentid-6aefa033249840c0a8408e48a218653c.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SupermoonBritain2019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The supermoon rises above the 'Maritime Prowess' statue by Albert Hemstock Hodge on the Guild Hall ahead of the Lunar Eclipse, in Hull, England, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.Danny Lawson/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SupermoonBritain2019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperBloodMoon5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The rare phenomenon was visible in North and South America. In this photo the Moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage as it rises behind the Empire State Building, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, seen from Jersey City, N.J.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperBloodMoon5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperbloodmoonRogers2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The supermoon viewed from midtown Manhattan.James Rogers, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperbloodmoonRogers2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Superbloodmoon7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The eclipse was visible in parts of Europe. The moon fully shadowed by the Earth is seen next to a steeple during a total lunar eclipse in Salgotarjan, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, early Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.Peter Komka/MTI via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Superbloodmoon7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/ContentBroker_contentid-fa3aaee95d94411bbe9fada1e77ee475.png?ve=1&tl=1The super blood Moon is the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021. In this photo, a U.S. Flag in downtown Washington flies in front of the moon during the lunar eclipse, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/ContentBroker_contentid-fa3aaee95d94411bbe9fada1e77ee475.png?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperbloodMoon20192.jpg?ve=1&tl=1This photo shows the Moon during the total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperbloodMoon20192.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperBloodMoonHershorn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The super blood Moon photographed above One World Trade Center in Manhattan.Gary Hershorn, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperBloodMoonHershorn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Superbloodmoon8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Moon in total eclipse over Los Angeles City Hall.AP Photo/Reed Saxonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/Superbloodmoon8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperbloodmoonRogers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Photographers in New York City braved sub-zero temperatures to capture images of the super blood Moon.James Rogers, Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/01/918/516/SuperbloodmoonRogers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10