Pictures: Preparations for Hurricane Florence

With mandatory evacuations already issued for parts of three East Coast states, millions of Americans are preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

    Sand bags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday

    AP Photo/Chuck Burton
    Waves crash around the Oceana Pier as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Thursday

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Patrick Wells looks out over the Atlantic ocean at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Thursday

    AP Photo/Gerry Broome
    A high-definition video camera outside the space station captured stark and sobering views of Hurricane Florence, Wednesday

    ESA/NASA–A Gerst
    An onlooker checks out the heavy surf at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Thursday

    AP Photo/Gerry Broome
    Rising tides move closer to the dunes in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Thursday

    AP Photo/Gerry Broome
    Hurricane Florence makes its way to the east coast of the United States, Thursday

    NOAA
    Body surfer Andrew Vanotteren crashes into waves from Hurricane Florence on the south beach of Tybee Island, Georgia, Wednesday

    AP Photo/Stephen Morton
    People arrive in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday

    AP Photo/David Goldman
    Yugonda Sample waits outside of her car as traffic backs up in Newport News, Virginia as people attempt to pickup sandbags, Wednesday

    Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP
    Tim Avery pulls boards to the third story of a home as he prepares for Hurricane Florence in Emerald Isle North Carolina, Wednesday

    AP Photo/Tom Copeland
    Chloe Heeden drags a sandbag to her father's car in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wednesday

    AP Photo/Alex Brandon
    People wait in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes, in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday

    AP Photo/David Goldman
    Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday

    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    A home boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday

    FOX News/Tomas Vazquez
    Bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence. in Myrtle Beach, SC

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Both sides of Interstate 26 flowing westbound toward Columbia in North Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday

    AP Photo/Mic Smith
    Home Depot employees load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tuesday

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    Derek Mundy and Kris Crouse board up the Confederate House in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday

    AP Photo/Mic Smith
    'Hurricane Party' written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday

    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    A woman walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday

    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    A storm front passes homes in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina prior to Hurricane Florence moving toward the east coast on Wednesday

    AP Photo/Tom Copeland
