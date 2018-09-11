Pictures: Preparations for Hurricane Florence
With mandatory evacuations already issued for parts of three East Coast states, millions of Americans are preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ac2950f8-AP18255651438921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sand bags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, WednesdayAP Photo/Chuck Burton//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ac2950f8-AP18255651438921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/60faf6e5-GettyImages-ss.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Waves crash around the Oceana Pier as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, ThursdayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/60faf6e5-GettyImages-ss.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ff539d9c-AP18256466633890.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Patrick Wells looks out over the Atlantic ocean at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, ThursdayAP Photo/Gerry Broome//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ff539d9c-AP18256466633890.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b5943d4-florence20nasa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A high-definition video camera outside the space station captured stark and sobering views of Hurricane Florence, WednesdayESA/NASA–A Gerst//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6b5943d4-florence20nasa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bd34d161-AP18256466663217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
An onlooker checks out the heavy surf at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, ThursdayAP Photo/Gerry Broome//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bd34d161-AP18256466663217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3782549b-AP18256466676452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rising tides move closer to the dunes in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, ThursdayAP Photo/Gerry Broome//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3782549b-AP18256466676452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/41375d82-florence20noaa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Hurricane Florence makes its way to the east coast of the United States, ThursdayNOAA//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/41375d82-florence20noaa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/41ad98ae-AP18256029763822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Body surfer Andrew Vanotteren crashes into waves from Hurricane Florence on the south beach of Tybee Island, Georgia, WednesdayAP Photo/Stephen Morton//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/41ad98ae-AP18256029763822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4b8de75c-AP18255857774179.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People arrive in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes in Conway, South Carolina, WednesdayAP Photo/David Goldman//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4b8de75c-AP18255857774179.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d6884e3c-AP18255727761652.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Yugonda Sample waits outside of her car as traffic backs up in Newport News, Virginia as people attempt to pickup sandbags, WednesdayJonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d6884e3c-AP18255727761652.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a889bbf0-AP18255650225980.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Tim Avery pulls boards to the third story of a home as he prepares for Hurricane Florence in Emerald Isle North Carolina, WednesdayAP Photo/Tom Copeland//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a889bbf0-AP18255650225980.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b7e875b8-AP18255539019958.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chloe Heeden drags a sandbag to her father's car in Virginia Beach, Virginia, WednesdayAP Photo/Alex Brandon//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b7e875b8-AP18255539019958.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0d2e6fec-AP18255860979646.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People wait in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes, in Conway, South Carolina, WednesdayAP Photo/David Goldman//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0d2e6fec-AP18255860979646.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/685caeea-florence-ss-getty-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, TuesdayMark Wilson/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/685caeea-florence-ss-getty-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topsail-beach2_tomas-vazquez-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A home boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Topsail Beach, North Carolina, WednesdayFOX News/Tomas Vazquez//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/topsail-beach2_tomas-vazquez-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f38b9721-Store20Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence. in Myrtle Beach, SCJoe Raedle/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f38b9721-Store20Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP18254589530638.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Both sides of Interstate 26 flowing westbound toward Columbia in North Charleston, South Carolina, TuesdayAP Photo/Mic Smith//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP18254589530638.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/GettyImages-1031228640.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Home Depot employees load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, TuesdayJoe Raedle/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/GettyImages-1031228640.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP18254568477842.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Derek Mundy and Kris Crouse board up the Confederate House in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Charleston, South Carolina, TuesdayAP Photo/Mic Smith//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP18254568477842.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hurricane20party20Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
'Hurricane Party' written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, TuesdayMark Wilson/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Hurricane20party20Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Shopping20Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A woman walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, TuesdayMark Wilson/Getty Images//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Shopping20Getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP18255810651602.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A storm front passes homes in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina prior to Hurricane Florence moving toward the east coast on WednesdayAP Photo/Tom Copeland//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/AP18255810651602.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 21