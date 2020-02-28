Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SCIENCE

Pictures: Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B Vega plane

Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B plane is on display at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_NASM-NASM2011-00157-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B Vega plane on display at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10363-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The Lockheed Vega is a six-passenger plane that began being built in 1927.
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10362-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in a Lockheed Vega 5B.
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_NASM-SI-2006-21920-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The cockpit of Amelia Earhart's Lockheed Model 5B Vega.
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10371-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A closer look at the intricate design of the Amelia Earhart-flown plane. 
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10364-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    The tail of the Lockheed Vega 5B used by Amelia Earhart. 
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_NASM-NASM2011-00125-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B Vega on display at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum. 
    Smithsonian Institution
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_NPM-0_279483_3b.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Amelia Earhart's flight suit.
    Smithsonian Institution
Image 1 of 7

Recommended