Pictures: Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B Vega plane
Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B plane is on display at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_NASM-NASM2011-00157-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B Vega plane on display at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/01_NASM-NASM2011-00157-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10363-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Lockheed Vega is a six-passenger plane that began being built in 1927.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/02_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10363-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10362-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Amelia Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in a Lockheed Vega 5B.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/03_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10362-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_NASM-SI-2006-21920-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The cockpit of Amelia Earhart's Lockheed Model 5B Vega.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/04_NASM-SI-2006-21920-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10371-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A closer look at the intricate design of the Amelia Earhart-flown plane.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/05_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10371-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10364-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The tail of the Lockheed Vega 5B used by Amelia Earhart.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/06_NASM-A19670093000-NASM2018-10364-000001.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_NASM-NASM2011-00125-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Amelia Earhart's Lockheed 5B Vega on display at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/07_NASM-NASM2011-00125-000002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_NPM-0_279483_3b.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Amelia Earhart's flight suit.Smithsonian Institutionhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/02/918/516/08_NPM-0_279483_3b.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
