Parallel Universe
NASA renegade rocket designs
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_stages-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseA DIRECT project diagram showing common features between a space-shuttle launch package and its Jupiter-120 and Jupiter-232 configurations.The DIRECT Team, www.directlauncher.comhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_stages-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_escape.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseAn artist's illustration of a DIRECT launch vehicle exiting the Earth's atmosphere.Direct Launcherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_escape.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_pads.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseTwo DIRECT configurations on launch pads at Cape Canaveral in an computer illustration.Direct Launcherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_pads.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_ares_hybrids.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseComparison of the space shuttle, various DIRECT/Ares hybrids and NASA's official Ares vehicles.Direct Launcherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_ares_hybrids.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_ares_1_launch.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseA concept image shows the Ares I crew launch vehicle during ascent.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_ares_1_launch.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_ares_shuttle_comp.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseComparison of NASA's Saturn V, space shuttle, Ares I, Ares IV and Ares V launchers.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_ares_shuttle_comp.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_cape.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseA manipulated image showing a DIRECT launcher on the pad at Cape Canaveral.Direct Launcherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_direct_cape.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_ares_v_separation.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Parallel UniverseA NASA illustration showing its heavy-duty Ares V launcher separating from its side boosters as it exits the atmosphere.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0406091145_M_ares_v_separation.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7