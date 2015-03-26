Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE

Parallel Universe

NASA renegade rocket designs

    A DIRECT project diagram showing common features between a space-shuttle launch package and its Jupiter-120 and Jupiter-232 configurations.
    The DIRECT Team, www.directlauncher.com
    An artist's illustration of a DIRECT launch vehicle exiting the Earth's atmosphere.
    Direct Launcher
    Two DIRECT configurations on launch pads at Cape Canaveral in an computer illustration.
    Direct Launcher
    Comparison of the space shuttle, various DIRECT/Ares hybrids and NASA's official Ares vehicles.
    Direct Launcher
    A concept image shows the Ares I crew launch vehicle during ascent.
    NASA
    Comparison of NASA's Saturn V, space shuttle, Ares I, Ares IV and Ares V launchers.
    NASA
    A manipulated image showing a DIRECT launcher on the pad at Cape Canaveral.
    Direct Launcher
    A NASA illustration showing its heavy-duty Ares V launcher separating from its side boosters as it exits the atmosphere.
    NASA
