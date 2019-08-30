Metal detector enthusiast uncovers amazing trove of coins on ancient, bloody battlesite

A metal detector enthusiast has found a treasure trove of silver coins that may have been used during a bloody battle in the early 14th century.

Jaroslaw Musialkowski, 45, and his brother Marcin discovered 200 coins underneath a tree at an undisclosed location on the site of the Battle of Roslin, an epic battle during the First War of Scottish Independence, SWNS reported.

"We had found some silver at the site before, but nothing of this level," Jaroslaw said in comments obtained by SWNS. "We had some archaeological experts come down and excavate the site. They picked up some items but not many."

MYSTERIOUS ONE-LEGGED SKELETON DISCOVERED IN RUSSIA MAY BE NAPOLEON'S FAVORITE GENERAL

He added: It was only after we went back and found 44 more coins that we realized we were really on to something."

The Battle of Roslin saw more than 20,000 people lose their lives when Scottish soldiers defeated English troops. It is widely believed that of the 30,000 English soldiers who entered the battlefield, approximately only 2,000 survived.

The coins, which are being analyzed by experts at the National Museum of Scotland, resemble English monarch King Edward I, whose reign lasted from 1271 to 1307.

EXTREMELY RARE 1894 DIME SELLS FOR $1.3M

Some of the other coins may be from an Irish mint. It's also possible that the silver coins could have belonged to local people, known as "working women's silver."

“There were thousands of men in the camp, so it is possible," Jaroslaw said. "But I think it is more likely to have been payment for mercenaries who took part in the battle.

“Those hiring them would not have wanted to pay out before they were killed - it is much cheaper to just pay who is left," Jaroslaw continued. “So I think it is possible it was buried with the intention of digging it up later, but we have to wait and see what the museum says."

The coins, which were found in March, were discovered alongside pottery. The Scottish Treasure Trove unit has confirmed it was analyzing the find, but a spokesman said they would not offer additional comment after the items were appraised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP