  • Published
    5 Images

    James Webb Space Telescope full-color images dazzle

    The international James Webb Space Telescope team revealed its first full-color images on Tuesday, presenting galaxies and other cosmic wonders in incredible detail.

  • Image from James Webb Telescope
    The first released Monday from the James Webb Space Telescope shows galaxies around each other whose light has been bent, NASA officials said. 
    NASA / Fox News
  • WASP-96 b
    A transmission spectrum made from a single observation using Webb’s Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) reveals atmospheric characteristics of the hot gas giant exoplanet WASP-96 b.  
    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI / Fox News
  • Southern Ring Nebula
    This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA’s Webb Telescope.
    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI / Fox News
  • An enormous mosaic of Stephan’s Quintet is the largest image to date from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The visual grouping of five galaxies was captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).
    An enormous mosaic of Stephan's Quintet is the largest image to date from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, covering about one-fifth of the Moon's diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The visual grouping of five galaxies was captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).
    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI / Fox News
  • Carina Nebula
    What looks much like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth.
    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI / Fox News
