First pink supermoon of 2021: everything you need to know

Brighter days are upon us.

The first pink supermoon of 2021 will rise above the horizon projecting a bright hue that’s larger than a full moon on Monday evening.

The supermoon, traditionally called the Pink Moon, will be visible at around 11:32 p.m. and the moon will appear to be full through Wednesday morning, according to NASA.

Supermoons, which appear to have an enhanced glow and look larger in the sky, tend to be around 7% bigger and around 15% brighter than the typical full moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

And while some viewers may be eager to see the pink-colored moon, it won’t actually be pink, but instead, appear to be more golden.

"Before you get your hopes up, this 'Super Pink Moon' won’t actually look 'super pink'—or any hue of pink, really. The Moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it glides overhead!" the Farmer's Almanac says.

If you don’t catch the first supermoon on Monday, don’t fret – the second supermoon will be visible on May 26 and is expected to be even bigger and brighter.