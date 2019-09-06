Apple disputes Google's iPhone hack claim, says report 'creates false impression'

Apple has taken issue with a report from Google's Project Zero security team that said hackers spent at least two years targeting iPhones “en masse,” saying the findings create a "false impression of 'mass exploitation.'"

"First, the sophisticated attack was narrowly focused, not a broad-based exploit of iPhones 'en masse' as described," Apple said in the statement. "The attack affected fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uighur community. Regardless of the scale of the attack, we take the safety and security of all users extremely seriously."

The Tim Cook-led company added that even though Google implied the attacks, which Fox News previously reported on, were going on for "two years," they were, in fact, operational for "roughly two months."

"We fixed the vulnerabilities in question in February — working extremely quickly to resolve the issue just 10 days after we learned about it," Apple added. "When Google approached us, we were already in the process of fixing the exploited bugs."

Apple added that “security is a never-ending journey," making it clear it believes "iOS security is unmatched because we take end-to-end responsibility for the security of our hardware and software."

The tech giant is expected to launch its latest iPhones at an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. on Sept. 10. It's expected the company will announce three new iPhones, including two new "Pro" models, according to various media reports.

