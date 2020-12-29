Vermont home includes jail cells, barn for less than $150K

There is an unassuming 140-year-old house in Vermont that has jail cells and extra storage options for an astoundingly low price.

The historic home is located in the town of Guildhall and only costs $149,000, according to the New York Post.

It was built on 43 Courthouse Drive in 1880 and once served as the Essex County Jail, which was discontinued in 1969, according to the property’s listing on Realtor.com, which was posted by Jennifer Allen of Lisa Hampton Real Estate.

The New England-style structure was also used as a home for the town’s jailer, so it sports a jailer’s office and prison cells with barred windows that measures 28-by-40-feet in total.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 2,190-square-feet and sits on a 0.94-acre lot. A private backyard and detached barn are included.

"There is so much character throughout this home from the wainscoting along the walls and the cornices on the ceilings which is featured in the dining room, main entryway and living room," the listing’s property details read.

Although the home is more than a century old, it has been renovated with modern amenities, including radiant floor heating on most of the first floor, an updated insulation and heating system, replaced windows and a new chimney. The dormer of the house has also been repaired over the jail.

The kitchen has been updated with a stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, an antique-style electric stove and a large island. There’s a walk-in pantry in addition to cupboard and counter space.

This former jail has a roofed front porch, an unfinished mudroom, a dedicated laundry area and attic.

The property was last sold in 2018 for $75,000, according to sales data on Realtor.com.