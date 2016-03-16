Rental Homes of the Ultra-Rich

Expand / Collapse search
Rentals in the $100,000+ a month range are not your garden-variety rentals and they are not for garden-variety people, either. Celebrities, jet-setters, corporate fat cats, and anyone who can afford to shell out six figures a month are looking for something pretty spectacular to rent and that usually includes water: either oceanfront, lakefront or a spectacular pool. Not to be forgotten, it always helps to have a set of “toys” around to help house guests wile away the time. As Coldwell Banker real estate agent Don Richstone describes the Santa Monica rental directly below, “It’s a fun zone.” Yup, if you’re asking $100k and above, you gotta have a fun zone. Dianne Tuman - Zillow

    Santa Monica rental – $145,000/month  972 Palisades Beach Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
    Description: Property on double lot located directly on Santa Monica State Beach. Fun zone items include a screening room, billiards room, ping-pong table, surfboards, volleyball on the beach, pool, spa, tennis court, fire pits, office, sound system in all rooms, and high-speed Internet. The home has bike path access in front and it’s close to fine restaurants and shopping, plus free summer concerts on the pier.
    Pound Ridge, NY rental – $100,000/Memorial Day-Labor Day 164 Eastwoods Rd, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
    Description: Private, 38-acre estate in the affluent Westchester County town of Pound Ridge. The 5,500-sq ft home features a living room and family room both with fireplaces, a wrap-around deck, wine cellar, pool table, sliding doors to lawn, and a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom count that includes a master suite with bath and separate nanny/maid room with private bath. The property also features a pool, pool house, and tennis court.
    Beverly Hills rental – $95,000/month 1023 N Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
    Description: Formerly the home of actress Agnes Moorehead, the mother-in-law on TV’s 1960’s hit “Bewitched,” this Spanish-style estate is fully furnished and lives on Roxbury Drive — one of Beverly Hills’ most celebrated streets where celebs such as Jimmy Stewart, Lucille Ball, Peter Falk, and George Gershwin once resided. The 11,700-sq ft home features high ceilings, 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a large pool area, and tennis court.
    Upper East Side rental – $75,000/month 49 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
    Description: Elegant full-floor, 5,678-sq ft apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows and 360-degree views of Manhattan. This home in the sky is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a library, screening room, and a professional chefs kitchen with a breakfast room and seating for 12 people. Also tech savvy, this apartment features an automated shade control system that activates based on time, season, and density of light throughout day.
    Miami Beach rental — $75,000/month 1415 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
    Description: Known as “The Temple House,” this enormous eclectic home in the heart of South Beach measures 13,111-sq ft. The great room features 30-foot ceilings that soar in contrast to the minimalist design. The home has been fully renovated with impact resistant and sound-proof windows and doors. Adding to the rarity of the property is a loft with Brazilian Cherry flooring and a roof-top infinity edge swimming pool.
    Malibu rental — $75,000/month  24444 Malibu Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
    Description: Designed by California architect John Lautner who was known for his “space-age flair,” this whimsical Malibu property has 57-ft of frontage along the Pacific Ocean. Highlights include limestone floors, two-story floor-to-ceiling windows, and a master suite with outdoor shower and spa.
    Malibu rental – $90,000/month 0 Broad Beach Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
    Description: Balinese-inspired home on Malibu’s sandy dunes with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. There are two large guest suites, 2 additional bedrooms, an office, media room, and an open living area overlooking the oceanfront patio with an intimate gathering area and fireplace. Outdoor features include an entertainment area with a barbecue, covered seating, and large fenced backyard. Also on the 10-acre property is a detached guest house with gym, kitchen, and meditation room.
    Malibu rental – $55,000/month 24826 Malibu Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
    Description: Made famous as the beachfront home of Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, in the “Sex and the City” movie, this tri-level home features glass-arches and balconies to create a completely transparent environment. Additional highlights include a contemporary kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, CaesarStone countertops and travertine floors, an entertainment room, wet bar, wine cellar, maid service, and a 2-car garage. See news about other notable homes: > See 10 Castles for Sale in the U.S. >10 Amazing Wine Cellars > Homes of Titans Who Rule the Tech World > 10 Bedrooms That Whisper Romance  > 10 High-End Man Caves > 10 Tantalizing Indoor Swimming Pools 
