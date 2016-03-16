Rental Homes of the Ultra-Rich
Rentals in the $100,000+ a month range are not your garden-variety rentals and they are not for garden-variety people, either. Celebrities, jet-setters, corporate fat cats, and anyone who can afford to shell out six figures a month are looking for something pretty spectacular to rent and that usually includes water: either oceanfront, lakefront or a spectacular pool. Not to be forgotten, it always helps to have a set of “toys” around to help house guests wile away the time. As Coldwell Banker real estate agent Don Richstone describes the Santa Monica rental directly below, “It’s a fun zone.” Yup, if you’re asking $100k and above, you gotta have a fun zone. Dianne Tuman - Zillow
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/A_145K_972-Palisades-Beach-Rd-Santa-Monica-CA-90403-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A__145K_972_Palisades_Beach_Rd__Santa_Monica__CA_90403Santa Monica rental – $145,000/month 972 Palisades Beach Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Description: Property on double lot located directly on Santa Monica State Beach. Fun zone items include a screening room, billiards room, ping-pong table, surfboards, volleyball on the beach, pool, spa, tennis court, fire pits, office, sound system in all rooms, and high-speed Internet. The home has bike path access in front and it’s close to fine restaurants and shopping, plus free summer concerts on the pier.Zillowhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/A_145K_972-Palisades-Beach-Rd-Santa-Monica-CA-90403-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/A_164-Eastwoods-Rd-Pound-Ridge-NY-10576.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A_164_Eastwoods_Rd__Pound_Ridge__NY_10576Pound Ridge, NY rental – $100,000/Memorial Day-Labor Day 164 Eastwoods Rd, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
Description: Private, 38-acre estate in the affluent Westchester County town of Pound Ridge. The 5,500-sq ft home features a living room and family room both with fireplaces, a wrap-around deck, wine cellar, pool table, sliding doors to lawn, and a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom count that includes a master suite with bath and separate nanny/maid room with private bath. The property also features a pool, pool house, and tennis court.Zillowhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/A_164-Eastwoods-Rd-Pound-Ridge-NY-10576.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1023-N-Roxbury-Dr-Beverly-Hills-CA-90210.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1023_N_Roxbury_Dr__Beverly_Hills__CA_90210Beverly Hills rental – $95,000/month 1023 N Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Description: Formerly the home of actress Agnes Moorehead, the mother-in-law on TV’s 1960’s hit “Bewitched,” this Spanish-style estate is fully furnished and lives on Roxbury Drive — one of Beverly Hills’ most celebrated streets where celebs such as Jimmy Stewart, Lucille Ball, Peter Falk, and George Gershwin once resided. The 11,700-sq ft home features high ceilings, 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a large pool area, and tennis court.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1023-N-Roxbury-Dr-Beverly-Hills-CA-90210.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/49-E-65th-St-New-York-NY-10065.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
49_E_65th_St__New_York__NY_10065Upper East Side rental – $75,000/month 49 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
Description: Elegant full-floor, 5,678-sq ft apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows and 360-degree views of Manhattan. This home in the sky is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a library, screening room, and a professional chefs kitchen with a breakfast room and seating for 12 people. Also tech savvy, this apartment features an automated shade control system that activates based on time, season, and density of light throughout day.Zillowhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/49-E-65th-St-New-York-NY-10065.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1415-Euclid-Ave-Miami-Beach-FL-33139.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
1415_Euclid_Ave__Miami_Beach__FL_33139Miami Beach rental — $75,000/month 1415 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Description: Known as “The Temple House,” this enormous eclectic home in the heart of South Beach measures 13,111-sq ft. The great room features 30-foot ceilings that soar in contrast to the minimalist design. The home has been fully renovated with impact resistant and sound-proof windows and doors. Adding to the rarity of the property is a loft with Brazilian Cherry flooring and a roof-top infinity edge swimming pool.Zillowhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1415-Euclid-Ave-Miami-Beach-FL-33139.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24444-Malibu-Rd-Malibu-CA-90265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
24444_Malibu_Rd__Malibu__CA_90265Malibu rental — $75,000/month 24444 Malibu Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Description: Designed by California architect John Lautner who was known for his “space-age flair,” this whimsical Malibu property has 57-ft of frontage along the Pacific Ocean. Highlights include limestone floors, two-story floor-to-ceiling windows, and a master suite with outdoor shower and spa.Zillowhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24444-Malibu-Rd-Malibu-CA-90265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0-Broad-Beach-Rd-Malibu-CA-90265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
0_Broad_Beach_Rd__Malibu__CA_90265Malibu rental – $90,000/month 0 Broad Beach Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Description: Balinese-inspired home on Malibu’s sandy dunes with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. There are two large guest suites, 2 additional bedrooms, an office, media room, and an open living area overlooking the oceanfront patio with an intimate gathering area and fireplace. Outdoor features include an entertainment area with a barbecue, covered seating, and large fenced backyard. Also on the 10-acre property is a detached guest house with gym, kitchen, and meditation room.Zillowhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0-Broad-Beach-Rd-Malibu-CA-90265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24826-Malibu-Rd-Malibu-CA-90265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
24826_Malibu_Rd__Malibu__CA_90265Malibu rental – $55,000/month 24826 Malibu Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Description: Made famous as the beachfront home of Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, in the “Sex and the City” movie, this tri-level home features glass-arches and balconies to create a completely transparent environment. Additional highlights include a contemporary kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, CaesarStone countertops and travertine floors, an entertainment room, wet bar, wine cellar, maid service, and a 2-car garage. See news about other notable homes: > See 10 Castles for Sale in the U.S. >10 Amazing Wine Cellars > Homes of Titans Who Rule the Tech World > 10 Bedrooms That Whisper Romance > 10 High-End Man Caves > 10 Tantalizing Indoor Swimming Poolshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24826-Malibu-Rd-Malibu-CA-90265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7