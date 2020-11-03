YouTuber flies to Arizona to vote for Donald Trump

YouTuber Adam Crigler hopped on a flight to Arizona on Monday after realizing that he wasn't registered to vote in his home state of Maryland.

Following a call to his manager, the 36-year-old social media influencer posted updates about his journey on Twitter.

In a series of tweets describing his journey, Crigler admitted his registration to vote "didn't go through" in the Old Line State.

"I was pissed," he wrote. "I checked it out and turns out I am still registered to vote in Arizona. SO I JUST BOOKED A FLIGHT AND I LEAVE IN 2 HOURS."

The initial tweet with the thread has garnered more than 41,000 likes and close to 7,000 retweets.

Crigler's business manager Mitchell Wherry told Tucson's KVOA that "this is absolutely an Adam thing to do."

"He's known to procrastinate a little bit, but I think it's always kind of worked out to his advantage," said Wherry.

Crigler flew on American Airlines with a layover in Dallas, Texas. He then called his mother, Robin Skogland, who lives in Tucson but had been traveling.

As fate would have it, she was getting on the same flight back to Arizona.

"Flying back to Tucson I just found out my mom is flying back there also. WE ARE ON THE SAME FLIGHT FROM DALLAS!"

Skogland told KVOA it was a "very proud moment" for their family.

After a 10-hour-long journey over the span of almost 2,000 miles, Crigler said he was excited to exercise his right to vote.

He has advocated for others to do the same on his YouTube channel.

"I feel like it would be hypocritical to be as critical as I am and not vote. So, it's absolutely imperative that I put my vote forward and I'm gonna do it tomorrow," Crigler told KVOA.

Crigler made clear on Twitter that he supports President Trump, who is running a tough race in the battleground state.

Arizona's demographics have shifted in recent years, giving Democrats a leg up in the historically Republican territory.

Fox News has reached out to Crigler and is awaiting further comment.