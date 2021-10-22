YouTube deletes rapper's 'Let's Go Brandon' song claiming 'medical misinformation'

Rapper Bryson Gray announced on Twitter Thursday that his music video poking fun at President Joe Biden was removed from YouTube due to "medical misinformation."

"YouTube has banned ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ song from YouTube due to ‘medical information,’ Gray posted on Twitter. "What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa."

Gray said that initially the lyric version of the video was banned but then the actual music video was taken down.

"Update: The music video was just banned," Gray tweeted. "@YouTube this is crazy."

YouTube’s tech support responded to a tweet from Gray and said they are looking into the matter.

"Jumping in – we're passing this along to the right team for a re-review," YouTube said on Twitter. "We'll share updates once we hear back from them. Appreciate your patience in the meantime."

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Gray told Fox News that he has not heard anything from YouTube about the re-review and his song is still banned.

"Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn’t even curse in songs?" Gray told Fox News. "Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?"

The song takes multiple shots at Biden regarding his chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, cognitive ability, and handling of the coronavirus.

The song has reached the 4th spot on iTunes list of rap songs.

The phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" became an internet phenomenon after an NBC reporter told viewers during a NASCAR Xfinity series broadcast that fans in the stands were shouting "Let’s Go Brandon!" while she interviewed driver Brandon Brown. The fans were actually shouting, "F*** Joe Biden!"

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by critics of the media, mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview.

It took less than a day for the chant to make its way to major sporting events including a New York Jets NFL football game and a Boston Red Sox playoff baseball game .

At a Chicago airport, a man tricked an airline worker into saying the phrase "Let’s Go Brandon!" through the paging system.

The phrase has also trended on social media and been used by prominent political figures and pundits including Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, Jr.