Youngkin supporters say family, education top priority in race for Virginia governor

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – In a tight race for gubernatorial victory, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has pulled ahead in recent polls and Virginia voters claim his stance on family and education are a leading factor.

At an early Saturday morning campaign stop in Alexandria, Virginia, supporters for Youngkin told Fox News that family and education are top ticket items in their decision to back the GOP candidate.

"We’re young and we’re married," one supporter told Fox News, adding they are hoping to start a family soon. "Thinking about having kids up here in northern Virginia is really scary. They’ll be in school in four years."

"You have to start caring about those things," he added.

But not all Youngkin supporters who champion his stance on family and education policy have children in the Virginian school system.

"We’re here to do something so that we can afford to live – raise our kids here," one young Virginia voter told Fox News.

The Youngkin supporter said that even though he doesn’t yet have a family, he’s looking at Virginia’s future.

"Having a state where I feel comfortable raising children where I know I’m in charge of my child’s education, where I can keep some money in my pocket to invest in their future is really important for me," he added.

Youngkin touted his rising popularity amongst Virginia voters in recent polls.

"What’s at the heart of this are these issues that are most important to all Virginians," the GOP candidate told reporters. "Our most recent polling that we’ve all seen shows that I’m winning with parents in a huge degree."

Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has found himself in hot water following his second and final debate last month, when he said parents should not have a direct say in school curriculum.

"I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," he said.

"I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision," McAuliffe said.

His statement was in response to Youngkin who criticized his opponent for vetoing a bill that would have required parental knowledge of all books available to students in school libraries.

McAuliffe’s remarks sparked outrage amongst conservative voters and pushed education to the forefront of the Virginia race for governor.

Virginians will head to the ballot box in less than four days to elect their next governor on Nov. 2.