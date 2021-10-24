Youngkin on Biden: This is 'what a failed presidency looks like'

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin told Fox News that President Biden has a "failed presidency" and that the "sun is setting" on the political career of his Democratic opponent, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Fox News Washington correspondent Mark Meredith asked Youngkin if he was worried that Biden will campaign with McAuliffe in the final stretch of the toss-up governor's race.

"I'm not afraid, I'll be honest," Youngkin responded. "You know, down the stretch here, Virginians are so focused on what their governor is going to do for them when I'm governor and we're going to get our taxes down and we're going to get our job machine cranked back up, make our neighborhoods safe. And we are in fact going to make sure that our schools are teaching our children how to think and not what to think."

YOUNGKIN CAMPAIGN AD USES MCAULIFFE'S WORDS TO SHOWCASE HIS STANCE AGAINST PARENTS INFLUENCING SCHOOLS

The Republican noted that McAuliffe "has to try to bring in all these personalities."

"You can't help but look at President Biden and recognize what a failed presidency looks like," Youngkin added. "I mean, you look at Afghanistan, you look at the border, you look at our economy, you look at the fact that everything he's doing seems to be making America worse, and I'm going to go to work and make Virginia better."

Officials on Friday told congressional staff that the State Department is in contact with 363 Americans and nearly 176 legal permanent residents who are attempting to leave Afghanistan. Lawmakers have condemned the administration for leaving hundreds of Americans behind, while the administration had put the number at around 100 in September.

Meanwhile, Fiscal Year 2021 broke the previous annual record for migrant encounters at the border, with Customs and Border Protection reporting that law enforcement encountered 1.7 million illegals.

YOUNGKIN SAYS MCAULIFFE IS ‘MAKING UP A CANDIDATE’ TO RUN AGAINST IN RAZOR-THIN GOVERNOR'S RACE

Rising inflation, increasing gas prices, and supply chain issues dog the economy as Biden looks to spend trillions on infrastructure through his "Build Back Better" plan.

Meredith also asked Youngkin to comment on McAuliffe's decision to poke fun of his Republican opponent's clothes – his khakis and his fleece.

"I think what it tells you is the sun is setting on Terry McAuliffe's 43-year political career, and they're doing anything they can to try to get the spotlight off the fact that he's sinking."

While Virginia heavily favored Joe Biden, who won by 10 points in 2020, recent polls show the governor's race neck-and-neck between McAuliffe and Youngkin. Youngkin has surged in the polls after he championed parental rights in education amid school board scuffles on COVID-19, critical race theory, and transgender issues in Fairfax County and Loudoun County. Youngkin has called for multiple resignations in the wake of an alleged school board cover-up of an alleged sexual assault in a girl's restroom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McAuliffe, meanwhile, has attempted to distance himself from comments he made in a September debate . "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," the Democrat had said.

Fox News' Mark Meredith contributed to this report.