House Dem blasts Trump after attack on John Dingell: 'Hell will be too good for him'

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., had a scathing response to President Trump after he criticized the former congressman John Dingell, D-Mich., by suggesting that he might be "looking up" after his death.

"It's moments like these that we are reminded that the president is not only a criminal, he is impulsively cruel and truly rotten to the core," Yarmuth tweeted on Thursday. "Hell will be too good for him."

Trump lodged that attack during a Wednesday rally in Michigan after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him. He took special aim at Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., the former congressman's wife, after she voted to impeach him.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said to a rapt crowd that booed the mention of Dingell's name. The president said he gave the late Dingell the “A+ treatment” after his death last February and his wife had called him to say “it’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.”

REP. DINGELL RESPONDS AFTER TRUMP ATTACKS LATE HUSBAND: WE NEED TO TREAT EACH OTHER WITH 'DIGNITY AND RESPECT'

“I said, 'That's OK. Don't worry about it.' Maybe he's looking up. I don't know," he quipped to mixed reactions from the audience. “Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Rep. Dingell responded on Wednesday night via Twitter. "Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service," she said.

"I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

On Thursday, she also told Fox News' Sandra Smith that the comment made her "sad."

TRUMP GETS HELL FROM DEBBIE DINGELL AFTER SAYING DEM'S LATE HUSBAND MAY BE 'LOOKING UP' AT MICHIGAN RALLY

"I was already having a hard time with this holiday, and the comment that he made was just -- it made me sad," she said. "But I'm going to keep doing my job and I'm going to work with Republicans and Democrats, as I always do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that "compromise isn't a dirty word," and "we need to listen to each other" and "respect each other."

"Treat each other with dignity and respect and you can get things done," she stated.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Julia Musto contributed to this report.