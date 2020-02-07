Yang tells Dem rivals: 'Donald Trump is the not the cause of all of our problems'

2020 presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang told his fellow Democrats that President Trump is not the cause of all the country's problems during Friday's New Hampshire debate and advised against continuing to obsess over him heading into the November election.

"You are missing the lesson of Donald Trump's victory," he began. "Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we are making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades. And it is our job to get to the harder work of actually curing the disease."

Yang said voter frustration is driving traditionally Democrat voters into the arms of the GOP in states like Iowa and Ohio.

"Most Americans feel like the political parties have been playing, 'You lose, I lose. You lose, I lose' for years," he continued. "And you know who's been losing this entire time? We have. Our communities have. Our communities' way of life is disintegrating beneath our feet.

STEPHANIE GRISHAM: DEMOCRATS 'UNHINGED' AND 'OBSESSED' WITH TAKING DOWN TRUMP

"That's why Iowa, a traditional swing state, went to Trump by almost 10 points. That's why Ohio, a traditional swing state, is now so red -- that I'm told we're not even going to campaign there," Yang added.

He also went after Amazon for not paying its fair share in taxes and said automation has hurt employment prospects for millions of Americans.

"These communities are seeing their way of life get blasted into smithereens," Yang explained. "We've automated away 4 million manufacturing jobs and counting. We're closing 30 percent of New Hampshire's stores and malls. And Amazon, the force behind that, is literally paying zero in taxes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are the changes that Americans are seeing and feeling around us every day. And if we get to the hard work of curing those problems, we will not just defeat Donald Trump in the fall but we'll actually be able to move our communities forward."