Yang demands Congress get its 'sh-- together' and approve payments to all Americans

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is not being shy about his belief that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak makes the case for his trademark proposal of giving Americans cash so they can have an economic boost.

Yang is now calling on lawmakers to do just that to help people navigate their way through the pandemic that has resulted in governments ordering schools and many businesses to close.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPURS NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, CONNECTICUT TO SHUT BARS, RESTAURANTS AND MOVIE THEATERS

"What exactly is the political downside of putting money into people’s hands? Get your sh-- together Congress and do the right thing," Yang tweeted Monday morning.

Yang then retweeted a video of Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Fox News, where the Republican said legislation from the House did not go far enough.

"We’re going to do everything we can to get cash into the hands of affected workers and families as quickly as possible so we can all get through this pandemic together," Cotton said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A monthly universal basic income of $1,000 to every American was the hallmark of Yang's Democratic presidential campaign. Americans across the country are now facing hardship as school closures in New York, Illinois, and elsewhere put parents in a bind as they figure out childcare and work at the same time.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, had a similar but more limited idea, issuing a statement Monday that called for all American adults to receive checks for $1,000 "to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy."