Wyoming mail-in voting: What to know

As the United States prepares to hold a presidential election in the midst of a deadly pandemic, many states are relying on voting by mail to reduce in-person contact at the polls, including Wyoming.

Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan in June sent all voters absentee ballot requests that they could return to their county clerks with requests for absentee ballots in the primary election, the general election, or both. The step by the secretary of state to send all voters absentee ballot applications is in line with what many states have done, but does not go as far as other states that are mailing actual ballots to every voter.

"WY Sec of State @EdBuchananWyo said the state will hold safe & secure elections using the same methods used for decades," a tweet from the National Lieutenant Governors Association said, "adding 1) the department will mail reminders to all voters of the options & 2) counties have flexibility to add or close polling places for social distancing."

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ABSENTEE VOTING AND UNIVERSAL VOTE-BY-MAIL?

Ballots are mailed to voters starting 45 days before the election and they must be received by the county clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

The fact that Wyoming is increasing its emphasis on absentee voting, however, does not mean it's eliminating its in-person voting options. Polling place locations are available at sos.wyo.gov. Voters may register to vote on the day of the election at their polling place.

According to the Wyoming secretary of state's office, personal protective equipment is being given to all poll workers on Election Day and there will be social distancing protocols and sanitization aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.