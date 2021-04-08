Women in Matt Gaetz’s office issue anonymous statement of support amid sex allegations

Employees of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s office issued a letter of defense of their boss, calling recent allegations against him "false." However, none of them put their names to the letter, signing it, "Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz."

"After shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out," the statement read. The women said that amid their many hours with the Florida Republican, they had found him to be a "principled and morally grounded leader."

"No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness," the statement read.

Gaetz, R-Fla., is being investigated for alleged sex trafficking, The New York Times has reported, as well as payments to women for sex. The sex trafficking investigation stems from allegations that he paid a 17-year-old girl to fly across state lines for sexual relations.

Gaetz lost his communications director, Luke Ball, after the allegations were made public.

So far, no charges have been filed against him. Outlets have reported that the investigation originated with Gaetz's political ally, Joel Greenberg. Greenberg is a former GOP Florida tax collector who was indicted last year and is facing a slew of charges, including sex trafficking of a child.

Sources have told Fox News and other outlets that Gaetz asked former President Trump, whom he has staunchly supported, for a preemptive pardon due to the investigation, but Trump denied it.

"In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more and ultimately, know our value," the women wrote in defense of Gaetz. "On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect. Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false.

"While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent," they continued.

Gaetz has suggested an ex-Justice Department official leaked the criminal investigation to the Times because Gaetz and his family would not participate in a $25 million extortion plot.

"It is a horrible allegation and it is a lie. The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case. What is happening is an extortion of me and my family," Gaetz recently told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

Since the federal sex trafficking probe involving Gaetz was made public this week, more reports have surfaced about the conservative firebrand's conduct around women.

In Congress, Gaetz would brag about his sexual escapades to his colleagues on the House floor and allegedly showed fellow lawmakers nude photos and videos of women he had slept with, CNN reported last week. One video Gaetz revealed to colleagues allegedly showed a naked woman with a hula hoop.

When Gaetz was a young state lawmaker in the Florida House of Representatives, he and fellow male lawmakers allegedly took part in a sex competition, where points were awarded for conquests such as having sex with married lawmakers and spending the night in a college sorority house, Business Insider reported last week.

The game was the "worst kept secret in Tallahassee," a GOP insider said.

