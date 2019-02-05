Women in white at State of the Union celebrate Trump's job creation statistic

President Trump was surprised by the response he received by women in Congress — primarily Democrats — when he discussed during his State of the Union address Tuesday how much the gender is prospering in our current economy.

"No one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women who have filled 58 percent of the newly created jobs last year," Trump said as Vice President Mike Pence stood up to applaud for females in the crowd.

Cameras in the House Chamber quickly panned to several rows of female lawmakers all donning white in tribute to the women's suffrage movement who were in their seats exchanging looks. One lawmaker then started pointing at herself, giving props to her female colleagues as those around her laughed.

WHY ARE WOMEN WEARING WHITE TO STATE OF THE UNION? DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS AIM TO SEND 'LOUD AND CLEAR' MESSAGE

One by one, women started rising to their feet — and within seconds, the lawmakers paused to have a "dance party" and "raise the roof."

The audience roared with applause as both men and women in Congress began pumping their fists in the air to celebrate.

Trump nodded as the women eventually took their seats.

"You weren't supposed to do that," the president joked. "Thank you very much. Thank you very much."

TIFFANY TRUMP RAISES EYEBROWS BY WEARING WHTIE TO STATE OF THE UNION

People watching the address at home were quick to take to Twitter to celebrate the moment.

"#SOTU He literally just got all the women in Congress, dressed in the same themed white outfits and dance for him multiple times on command. That just happened," one Twitter user commented.

"Pres. Trump during #SOTU2019 gets Democrats wearing #suffragettewhite to stand, applaud when he says women have filled 58 percent of the jobs created last year, centennial passing of #19thAmendment and the record number elected to #Congress. Earlier pic of Dem women," another shared.

"All the newly-elected ladies in white on the House side raise the roof," one Twitter user chimed in.

Another woman said she "loved" the moment, adding it was the "light part of the night."

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., invited women from both sides of the aisle to wear the symbolic attire last week.

"Now that we're the majority, we feel like women put us there: they organized, they voted for us, they marched, and so forth," Frankel, the chairwoman of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, explained to Refinery 29. "When the president looks out at us, we wanted him to see a wave of white that really represents our message — not just to him, but to the nation and the world — that we're here as part of the Democrats [and] The People's Agenda; that we must promote policies that will allow girls and women to fulfill their full potential."

This is the second time female lawmakers were encouraged to don white while watching the high-profile speech in person. After Trump's inauguration in 2017 and the massive Women's March on Washington that followed, Frankel decided to call on colleagues to show solidarity.