Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

Election officials in Wisconsin said Saturday that Trump poll watchers were “obstructing” the recount and acting in “bad faith” as tabulations continue in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

President Trump’s campaign demanded a recount in the liberal counties that include the state’s largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison.

Milwaukee County election commissioner Tom Posnanski reported to fellow commissioners that more than one pro-Trump representative was discovered at different tabulation tables. Some allegedly posing as independents, breaking regulations that require one member from each political party.

One Trump-observer reportedly rejected every ballot that was pulled from a bag because they were folded, he said.

Posnanski called it “prima facie evidence of bad faith by the Trump campaign.” “I want to know what is going on and why there continues to be obstruction,” he added.

Trump called for a recount after Wisconsin tabulated a win for Joe Biden, a Democrat, by more than 20,000 votes.

The Trump campaign and legal team have launched several lawsuits in swing states around the country, alleging voter and election fraud in an attempt to overturn election results favoring Biden – a tactic the campaign likely will continue once the recount is completed.

Legal counsel from the Trump campaign Joe Voiland, rejected claims of “bad faith” when speaking to Wisconsin commissioners Saturday.

“I want to get to the point of dialing everything down … and not yelling at each other,” Voiland said.

But tensions remain high as the count continues, resulting in multiple Trump observers being removed from the tabulation centers.

An individual was escorted by sheriff deputies after pushing an election official who reportedly lifted her coat from an observer's chair. Another individual was removed Friday for not wearing a face covering properly.

The Trump campaign paid $3 million dollars for the partial recount, as mandated by state law.

They hope to discover and reject ballots with missing addresses allegedly filled by election officials. The recount will conclude by Dec. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.