Biden still ahead as Wisconsin completes recount; certification deadline looms

Wisconsin completed a partial recount Sunday, which added to President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the 2020 presidential election by an additional 87 votes ahead of Tuesday, when the state is set to certify results.

President Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court even before the recount concluded.

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!"

Dane County was the second and last county to finish its recount, reporting a 45-vote gain for Trump. Milwaukee County, the state's other big and overwhelmingly liberal county targeted in a recount that Trump paid for, reported its results Friday, a 132-vote gain for Biden.

Taken together, the two counties barely budged Biden's winning margin of about 20,600 votes, giving the winner a net gain of 87 votes.

