Hunter Biden drug addictions, marriage breakdown detailed in new report

Joe Biden's son Hunter's battles with drug abuse and addiction have been detailed in a new magazine piece.

In the piece, Biden detailed how he started drinking at an early age and fought to escape "a never-ending tunnel" of addiction.

"There’s addiction in every family," he told the New Yorker. "I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel -- it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

According to the report, Hunter began drinking in his teenage years, and graduated to smoking cigarettes and using cocaine during his college years at Georgetown in the early 90s.

"Once, hoping to buy cocaine, he was sold a piece of crack," New Yorker author Adam Entous wrote. "But he wasn’t sure how to take the drug. 'I didn’t have a stem,' Hunter said. 'I didn’t have a pipe.' Improvising, he stuffed the crack into a cigarette and smoked it. 'It didn’t have much of an effect,' he said."

The piece then touches on how Biden was able to get sober for seven years in the 2000s, before suffering a relapse in November 2010, and "drank three Bloody Marys" during a flight home from a business trip to Spain.

He then continued feeding his habit in secret, until he finally shared it with Beau and checked back into treatment, the magazine said. He experienced another relapse in 2013, after falling ill and being prescribed opioids. After his prescription ran dry, he reportedly went back to drinking.

It also touched on the breakdown of his marriage to ex-wife, Kathleen.

"A day after their twenty-second anniversary, Hunter left a therapy session, drank a bottle of vodka, and moved out," Entous wrote. "Later that month, Zlochevsky, the Burisma co-founder, invited him to Norway on a fishing trip. Hunter brought along Maisy and Beau’s nine-year-old son, Robert. Hunter said that, every night, he and his colleagues on the trip drank a single shot of liquor before going to bed. Kathleen found out and was angry. Hunter began to confide in Hallie [Beau's widow], whom he was growing closer to."

On December 9, 2016, Kathleen filed for divorce. Hunter recently married South African divorcee Melissa Cohen in a secret ceremony. The two now live in Los Angeles.