Who's in Trump's Cabinet? A full list of the president's top advisers

President Trump’s Cabinet is made up of department heads and advisers he’s hand-picked – and they all have vastly different backgrounds.

But his Cabinet, which includes the heads of 15 executive departments and others, such as the vice president and White House chief of staff, hasn’t remained the same since he took office. Some members have resigned, and others have shuffled to different positions.

As the Trump administration continues to change, here’s an up-to-date look at who is currently serving in the president’s Cabinet.

Mike Pence, vice president

Mike Pence is the 48th vice president of the U.S. Trump named Pence as his running mate during his presidential campaign in July 2016.

Assumed office: January 20, 2017

Prior job: Indiana governor, congressman

Fun fact: Before going into politics, Pence was a radio talk show host in Indiana in the 1990s.

Mike Pompeo, secretary of state

Mike Pompeo was sworn in as the 70th secretary of state in April, replacing Rex Tillerson.

Assumed office: April 26, 2018

Prior job: CIA director

Fun fact: He is the first former CIA director to lead the State Department.

Steven Mnuchin, secretary of the treasury

Steven Mnuchin is the 77th secretary of the Treasury Department. In his role, Mnuchin oversees the department that is seen as the steward of economic and financial systems in the U.S.

Assumed office: February 13, 2017

Prior job: Trump campaign’s financial chairman

Fun fact: Before working for Trump, Mnuchin founded and led hedge fund Dune Capital Management as well as Dune Entertainment, which invested in major Hollywood films such as “Avatar” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” He is listed as an executive producer on other major films, including “American Sniper,” “The Lego Movie” and “Suicide Squad.”

William Barr, attorney general

William Barr is the acting attorney general, taking over after Jeff Sessions left the post.

Assumed office: Feb. 14, 2019

Prior job: Lawyer with Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C.

Fun fact: Barr has already held the position of attorney general, serving under the late President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.

David Bernhardt, acting secretary of the interior

David Bernhardt is the acting secretary of the Interior Department following Ryan Zinke's departure.

Assumed office: January 2, 2019

Prior job: Deputy secretary of the interior

Fun fact: He worked in the Interior Department under multiple roles from 2001 to 2009 as well, according to his biography.

Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture

A former farmer and agribusinessman, George Ervine “Sonny” Perdue is the 31st secretary of agriculture.

Assumed office: April 25, 2017

Prior job: Georgia governor

Fun fact: Perdue was the designated survivor during Trump’s first official State of the Union address.

Wilbur Ross, secretary of commerce

Wilbur Ross is the 39th secretary of commerce. In his role, Ross is the “principal voice of business in the Trump administration,” according to his Commerce Department biography.

Assumed office: February 28, 2017

Prior job: Investment banker, chairman of WL Ross & Co. LLC

Fun fact: Ross has been given honors by former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Akihito, the emperor of Japan, for his financial help with both countries, according to his biography.

Alex Acosta, secretary of labor

Alex Acosta is the 27th labor secretary.

Assumed office: April 28, 2017

Prior job: Dean of the Florida International University College of Law

Fun fact: The son of Cuban refugees, Acosta was a first-generation college student, earning a degree in economics and a law degree from Harvard, according to his Labor Department biography.

Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services

Alex Azar is the 24th health and human services secretary. He was nominated for the position after Trump’s first pick, Tom Price, resigned after less than a year in the position over his use of private planes.

Assumed office: January 29, 2018

Prior job: Attorney, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Fun fact: Azar clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, according to his Health and Human Services Department biography.

Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development

Dr. Ben Carson is the 17th Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Assumed office: March 2, 2017

Prior job: Director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Fun fact: Carson became the youngest major division director in Johns Hopkins’ history when he was named director of pediatric neurosurgery at the age of 33, his Housing and Urban Development Department biography states. He is also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Spingarn Medal, the highest honor awarded by the NAACP.

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation

Elaine Chao is the 18th secretary of transportation.

Assumed office: January 31, 2017

Prior job: Former director of the Peace Corps

Fun fact: This isn’t Chao’s first Cabinet appointment; she served as the Department of Labor secretary under former President George W. Bush. Born in Taiwan, she is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Rick Perry, secretary of energy

Rick Perry is the 14th secretary of the Department of Energy.

Assumed office: March 2, 2017

Prior job: Texas governor

Fun fact: Perry appeared as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” but was eliminated in the second round.

Betsy DeVos, secretary of education

Betsy DeVos is the 11th Department of Education secretary.

Assumed office: February 7, 2017

Prior job: Michigan GOP chairwoman

Fun fact: DeVos and her husband are known for their philanthropic work – especially when it comes to education – in the state of Michigan. But the couple also produced a short-lived Broadway musical with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Robert Wilkie, secretary of veterans affairs

Robert Wilkie was selected as the secretary of veterans affairs after Trump fired David Shulkin.

Assumed office: July 30, 2018

Prior job: Undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the Defense Department

Fun fact: Wilkie previously served as assistant secretary of defense under Robert Gates and Donald Rumsfeld during the Bush administration – making him the youngest senior leader in that department, according to his Defense Department biography.

Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff

The president has had a few chiefs of staff during his first term, including Mick Mulvaney who currently serves in the role. He replaced John Kelly, a decorated military veteran, in 2019. Kelly replaced Reince Priebus in 2017.

Assumed office: January 2, 2019

Prior job: South Carolina congressman

Fun fact: Mulvaney and his wife are the parents of triplets.

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence

Dan Coats is the 5th director of national intelligence. In his role, he leads the U.S. intelligence community and advises Trump, according to his biography.

Assumed office: March 16, 2017

Prior job: Indiana senator, congressman

Fun fact: Coats served as ambassador to Germany beginning in 2001, appointed just days before the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Mick Mulvaney is the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Trump also appointed Mulvaney to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after its leader quit in November 2017.

Assumed office: February 16, 2017

Prior job: South Carolina congressman

Fun fact: Mulvaney and his wife are the parents of triplets.

Gina Haspel, CIA director

After Mike Pompeo was sworn in as secretary of state, Gina Haspel assumed the role as acting CIA director. She was sworn in on May 21, 2018.

Assumed office: May 21, 2018

Prior job: Deputy CIA director

Fun fact: Haspel is the first woman to lead the CIA.

Andrew Wheeler, acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Andrew Wheeler was tapped to replace Scott Pruitt as the 14th administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in an interim role.

Assumed office: July 9, 2018

Prior job: Deputy administrator of the EPA

Fun fact: Wheeler worked at the EPA in the early 1990s and was staff chief of the Senate Environment Committee before becoming coal industry lobbyist.