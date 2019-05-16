Whoopi mocks Bill de Blasio's 2020 announcement on 'The View:' 'What are you doing?'

It's safe to assume "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg won't be voting for Bill de Blasio.

"New York City may--," Goldberg said before bursting into laughter on Thursday's show while discussing the New York City mayor's big 2020 announcement.

"Bill de Blasio is running for president." Goldberg said, before adding the decision was a bad career move for de Blasio, whom she said still had work to do in his own city.

"What are you doing?" she asked. Goldberg appeared to call out de Blasio's announcement video, claiming that he left out some major negatives during his administration.

"Here's the thing that you didn't mention: Homelessness is near record highs. Congestive pricing will take the minimum wage money that we just gave to people, it'll take it away from them because they have to pay the congestive pricing," she said.

"Public housing is falling apart. You can't seem to fire anybody, the subway's are underserved. The buses are slow. What the hell are you going to do?"

Goldberg wasn't the only one to scoff at De Blasio's run. President Trump called him a joke while the New York Post featured a cover with several people laughing.

On Twitter, De Blasio defended his record with a stern response to the president.

"NYC has record low crime & record high jobs. We’re investing in working families with free Pre-K & guaranteed health care. #ConDon taking advantage of working families is no joke," he tweeted.

During "The View," co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar similarly touted de Blasio's record. "He's done some good things," Behar said, before noting, among other things, an increase in funding for public housing and his universal pre-k initiative.

Behar also claimed that the city's murder rate was the "lowest in decades." "Not because of him," Goldberg interjected.