Who is Dr. Eleanor Adams? NY physician catered to Cuomo's family, authored nursing home report

A Washington Post report revealed that individuals with ties to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were given preferential treatment when it came to getting tested for COVID-19, with a Department of Health physician even making house calls to Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

That doctor was Eleanor Adams, a Westchester physician who at the time was working on coordinating testing issues for nursing homes and other settings viewed as high-risk.

Who is Adams?

Adams, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, had a senior position in the state according to the Post report. The Albany Times Union reported that in August Adams became an adviser to New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

It was in mid-March, during the beginning of the pandemic, that Adams conducted testing for Cuomo's family members, reportedly visiting Chris Cuomo's home in the Hamptons to get samples from him and his family members. This was at a time when it was far more difficult to get tested than it is currently.

According to the Times Union, Adams was frequently taken away from her regular duties to help with the tests, that a source told the newspaper could have been done by a nurse. At the time, Adams was working in New Rochelle, New York, the site of the state's first major outbreak.

Adams also had a private practice in New Rochelle, and in the past has worked in New York City's regional office of the Healthcare Epidemiology & Infection Control Program.

Fox News reached out to the New York Department of Health to contact Adams, but they did not immediately respond.

Adams' name was in the news earlier this month, as she was the lead official on a June 2020 report that included a count of how many nursing home residents had died from COVID-19. According to The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, Cuomo aides changed the report, taking that data out and leaving it unclear as to how many nursing casualties there had been.