Who has Trump endorsed in midterm elections? A list
Ahead of the midterm elections, President Trump has taken to Twitter to inform his millions of followers who he is endorsing – and he’s confident his support will make the difference.
“As long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win,” Trump said in August. “I LOVE the people, [and] they certainly seem to like the job I’m doing. If I find the time, in between China, Iran, the economy and much more, which I must, we will have a giant Red Wave!”
In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections – in which Democrats are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate – Trump has also traveled across the country for Republican candidates.
Read on for a look at whom Trump has endorsed in the 2018 midterm elections.
Alabama
Martha Roby for re-election to Congress
Arizona
Doug Ducey for re-election as governor
Martha McSally for Senate
Arkansas
Asa Hutchinson for re-election as governor
California
John Cox for governor
Paul Cook for re-election to Congress
Diane Harkey for Congress
Devin Nunes for re-election to Congress
Kevin McCarthy for re-election to Congress
Colorado
Walker Stapleton for governor
Connecticut
Bob Stefanowski for governor
Georgia
Brian Kemp for governor
Karen Handel for re-election to Congress
Florida
Ron DeSantis for governor
Rick Scott for Senate
Matt Gaetz for re-election to Congress
Ted Yoho for re-election to Congress
Indiana
Mike Braun for Senate
Kansas
Kris Kobach for governor
Ron Estes for re-election to Congress
Kevin Yoder for re-election to Congress
Louisiana
Clay Higgins for re-election to Congress
Michigan
Bill Schuette for governor
John James for Senate
Minnesota
Jeff Johnson for governor
Karin Housley for Senate
Todd Emmer for re-election to Congress
Jim Hagedorn for Congress
Dave Hughes for Congress
Jason Lewis for re-election to Congress
Pete Stauber for Congress
Mississippi
Cindy Hyde-Smith for Senate
Roger Wicker for re-election to Senate
Missouri
Josh Hawley for Senate
Montana
Matt Rosendale for Senate
Nebraska
Deb Fischer for re-election to Senate
Nevada
Adam Laxalt for governor
Dean Heller for re-election to Senate
Danny Tarkanian for Congress
New Jersey
Jay Webber for Congress
New York
Dan Donovan for re-election to Congress
Tom Reed for re-election to Congress
Lee Zeldin for re-election to Congress
North Dakota
Kevin Cramer for Senate
Ohio
Jim Renacci for Senate
Troy Balderson for re-election to Congress
Oklahoma
Kevin Stitt for governor
Pennsylvania
Lou Barletta for Senate
Keith Rothfus for re-election to Congress
South Carolina
Henry McMaster for governor
Katie Arrington for Congress
Ralph Norman for re-election to Congress
Tennessee
Bill Lee for governor
Marsha Blackburn for Senate
David Kustoff for re-election to Congress
Texas
Greg Abbott for re-election as governor
Ted Cruz for re-election to Senate
Pete Sessions for re-election to Congress
Dan Patrick for re-election to lieutenant governor
Ken Paxton for re-election to attorney general
Glenn Hegar for re-election to comptroller
Christi Craddick for re-election as railroad commissioner
Utah
Mitt Romney for Senate
West Virginia
Patrick Morrisey for Senate
Wisconsin
Scott Walker for re-election as governor
Leah Vukmir for Senate
Bryan Steil for Congress
Wyoming
John Barrasso for re-election to Senate