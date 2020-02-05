Who are the Senate committee chairs?

The United States Senate has 24 committees and divides its work between them -- 20 of which are permanent committees, four are joint committees with the House, and occasionally, the Senate will create temporary committees.

Each committee has a chairman and a ranking member. The chairmanship is held by a senator from the party of the majority party, while the ranking membership is held by a senator from the party of the minority party.

During this Congress which started in 2019, Republicans hold the majority, meaning the chairs of all committees are Republicans, and the ranking members of all committees are Democrats.

Here are the Senate Committee Chairs:

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee:

Chair: Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas

Ranking Member: Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

Senate Appropriations Committee:

Chair: Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

Ranking Member: Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

Senate Armed Services Committee:

Chair: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla.

Ranking Member: Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee:

Chair: Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho

Ranking Member: Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Senate Budget Committee:

Chair: Sen. Michael Enzi, R-Wyo.

Ranking Member: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee:

Chair: Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Ranking Member: Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee:

Chair: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

Ranking Member: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee:

Chair: Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Ranking Member: Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del.

Senate Finance Committee:

Chair: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

Ranking Member: Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

Chair: Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho

Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee:

Chair: Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

Ranking Member: Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee:

Chair: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Ranking Member: Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Senate Indian Affairs Committee:

Chair: Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Ranking Member: Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.

Senate Judiciary Committee:

Chair: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Senate Rules and Administration Committee:

Chair: Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Ranking Member: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee:

Chair: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Ranking Member: Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee:

Chair: Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas

Ranking Member: Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana

Senate Select Committee on Ethics:

Chair: Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Ranking Member: Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence:

Chair: Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Ranking Member: Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Senate Joint Committee on Printing:

Chair: Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Ranking Member: N/A

Senate Joint Committee on Taxation:

Chair: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

Ranking Member: N/A

Senate Joint Committee on the Library:

Chair: Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Ranking Member: N/A

Senate Joint Economic Committee:

Chair: Mike Lee, R-Utah

Ranking Member: N/A