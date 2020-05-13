Who are the Obama-era officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn?

Two Republican senators released a list of former senior Obama administration officials who were behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn — whose calls with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition were picked up in surveillance and later leaked.

The information was provided to lawmakers earlier in the day by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote to Grenell and Attorney General Bill Barr this week asking them to release the names of Obama officials who through a controversial process sought to “unmask” the identity of Flynn when he was the subject of government surveillance. This was around the time Trump was sworn into office — between Nov. 8, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017.

Here are the officials who sought to unmask Flynn, according to the documents:

Joe Biden

While President Obama was not on the list, his vice president was.

James Comey

Comey was the FBI director during the time of the Flynn interview, when FBI agents discussed interviewing Flynn to “get him to lie” and “get him fired.”

John Brennan

Brennan is a former intelligence chief and directed the CIA until January 2017.

James Clapper

Clapper was the director of National Intelligence under President Obama.

Denis McDonough

McDonough was chief of staff during the Obama administration.

Samantha Power

Power was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.

Kelly Degnan

Degnan was the deputy chief of mission until she was nominated by Trump in 2019 to serve as ambassador to Georgia.

Patrick Conlon

Conlon was the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (OIA).

Stephanie O’Sullivan

O’Sullivan was the principal deputy director of National Intelligence.

Michael Dempsey

Dempsey was the deputy director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration.

Jacob Lew

Lew was the U.S. secretary of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017.

Arthur “Danny” McGlynn

McGlynn was the acting assistant secretary of the Treasury.

Mike Neufeld

Also with the Treasury, Neufeld was the acting deputy assistant.

Sarah Raskin

Raskin was the deputy secretary of the Treasury.

Nathan Sheets

Sheets was the undersecretary of the Treasury.

Adam Szubin

Szubin was the acting undersecretary of the Treasury.

Robert Bell

Bell was the defense adviser for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Lt. Col. Paul Geehreng

Geehreng was the defense adviser for Russia at the NATO office.

James Hursh

Hursh was the deputy defense adviser for NATO.

Lee Litzenberger

Litzenberger was the deputy chief of U.S. Mission at NATO.

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall

Sherwood-Randall was the deputy secretary of Energy

Douglas Lute

Lute was the permanent representative at NATO.

Scott Parish

Parish was the political officer at NATO.

Tamir Waser

Waser was the political adviser at NATO.

John Tefft

Tefft was the ambassador to Russia.

John Bass

Bass was the ambassador to Turkey.