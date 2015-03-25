White House says Syria-led political transition would prevent civil war

The White House says it is consulting with its international partners about the next steps toward a Syria-led political transition.

“At this critical juncture we are consulting with our international partners regarding next steps toward a Syrian-led political transition as called for in Security Council Resolutions 2042 and 2043,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.

“The sooner this transition takes place, the greater the chance of averting a lengthy and bloody sectarian civil war,” the statement said.

The statement comes following the announcement that the UN is suspending its Syria observation mission due to escalating violence.

“We understand the UN has suspended its activities in Syria until further notice due to escalating violence in the country. We call again on the Syrian regime to uphold its commitments under the Annan Plan, including the full implementation of a ceasefire,” the statement said.