Barrett Rose Garden announcement: Here's the attendees who tested positive and negative for cononavirus

After President Trump, multiple White House staffers and a handful of senators tested positive for the coronavirus this week, focus turned to a White House Rose Garden event that was held Saturday where the president announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

The event was outdoors but few in attendance wore masks and social distancing guidelines were largely ignored. However, it has been noted that everyone at the White House that day tested negative or they were not allowed to attend the event.

Out of the attendees, those who tested positive are:

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER STEVE CORTES SAYS TRUMP 'UPBEAT AND ASSERTIVE' AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

- President Trump

- Melania Trump

- White House adviser Hope Hicks

- NJ Gov. Chris Christie

- Sen. Mike Lee

- Former adviser Kellyanne Conway

-Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins

Those who tested negative include:

- Amy Coney Barrett

- Vice President Mike Pence

- Second Lady Karen Pence

- HHS Secretary Alex Azar

- Attorney General William Barr

- Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

-Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

-Liberty University President Jerry Prevo

