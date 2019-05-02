White House rips Mueller in letter to DOJ, says team ‘failed in their duty to act as prosecutors’

The White House tore into Robert Mueller and his investigators in a recent letter to Attorney General Bill Barr that argued the special counsel's team included "political statements" in their Russia report and "failed" to act as traditional prosecutors -- while stating President Trump reserves his right to invoke executive privilege on matters related to the report.

In the April 19 letter to the Justice Department obtained Thursday by Fox News, White House Counsel Emmett Flood laid out concerns with the Mueller report while asserting that Trump waiving executive privilege on the report does not constitute a blanket waiver, as senior aides face subpoenas on Capitol Hill related to the Russia investigation.

In the letter, Flood was sharply critical of the Mueller team's handling of the investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice -- namely, not reaching a determination on that question while still going into great detail about the probe's findings and including a pointed passage that stated the probe did not exonerate the president.

“The Special Counsel and his staff failed in their duty to act as prosecutors and only as prosecutors,” Flood wrote, complaining that the report "suffers from an extraordinary legal defect" by failing to comply with the "requirements of governing law."

Flood noted prosecutors “simply are not in the business of establishing innocence.”

The key Mueller report passage read as follows: “The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Flood also complained that the report is “is laden with factual information that has never been subjected to adversarial testing or independent analysis.”

Flood took issue with the analysis that Mueller intentionally didn’t issue a conclusion on obstruction, but rather decided to provide information about his investigation so Congress could decide whether to take action, like impeachment.

“By way of justifying this departure, it has been suggested that the report was written with the intent of providing Congress some kind of ‘road map’ for congressional action,” Flood wrote, adding if that’s the case, “it too serves as additional evidence of the [Special Counsel Office’s] refusal to follow applicable law.”

The letter comes as the White House has signaled it intends to vigorously oppose subpoenas that might run up against executive privilege, a power sanctioned by the Supreme Court that allows the president and members of the executive branch to shield certain internal communications from disclosure, absent a compelling overriding justification.

“We're fighting all the subpoenas," Trump told reporters at the White House last week.

Trump has argued that he has been “transparent” as president and had already turned over documents to Mueller’s team – suggesting it’s not necessary to cooperate with the Democratic probes.

The White House has signaled plans to fight House Democrats' subpoena of testimony and documents from ex-White House counsel Don McGahn. The brewing fight over the McGahn subpoena was poised to set up a series of other contentious legal showdowns as Democrats seek to publicly question more current and former Trump aides who featured prominently Mueller's report on the Russia investigation.

