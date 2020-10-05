White House releases new photo of Trump from Walter Reed

The White House on Sunday released a new photograph of President Trump working out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The photo was taken after the president fielded calls from Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. The caption said Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, was also in the room at the time.

Trump has been trying to project an image of strength during his brief stay at the hospital but has faced a few health scares in recent days, including two instances where his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly. Trump was given a dose of the steroid dexamethasone in response.

Meadows told Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff "real concerned" on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level. But he appears to be recovering.

A normal blood oxygen reading is between 95 and 100. Dr. Sean Conley, who is Trump’s personal physician, said the president had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday and during “another episode” on Saturday.

His medical team said they’ve been encouraged by the president’s energy and test results and said he might be able to be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1312864232711520257

The president took a brief trip outside the hospital to greet supporters who’ve gathered outside. The president was criticized by many on social media that he jeopardized members of the Secret Service for a photo-op.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement "that appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE. The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”